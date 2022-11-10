Lirik Lagu Say It – Tory Lanez dan Fakta di Baliknya

Say It – Tory Lanez

Just keepin' it honest

You wouldn't want a young nigga

If I wasn't whippin' this foreign

That's why I came back, top down

You gon' have to do more than just (say it)

You gon' have to do less when you (do it)

Tell mama you know I (show it)

Always want you to (prove it)

You gon' have to do more than just (say it)

You gon' have to do less when you (do it)

Tell mama you know I (show it)

See you gon' need to more than just (prove it)

And you know, you know

And you know, in this foreign car let it go

And you know, you know

And you know, in this foreign car let you know

I wanna know that I want you, and you want me

But I not know, you know I know

That this ain't right, 'cause you and me

'Cause I got dough, ever since you walked in

Slap my foreign, slam my door

You know I know that you been on it

But I been on it, on the low

So let a young nigga get down on it, yeah

Love when you spin round on it, yeah

Even though a young nigga want you

Shawty I promise the truth

And when I come down on it, yeah

You love when I'm down on it, yeah

Fuck around, spend time on it, yeah

That's why I came back top down

You gon' have to do more than just (say it)

You gon' have to do less when you (do it)

Tell mama you know I (show it)

Always want you to (prove it)

You gon' have to do more than just (say it)

You gon' have to do less when you (do it)

Tell mama you know I (show it)

See you gon' need to more than just (prove it)

And you know, you know

And you know, in this foreign car let it go

And you know, you know

And you know, in this foreign car let you know

Gots to break it down for you

To let you know you notice things you know I'm down for

Ain't goin' act like you ain't bout

My door you know ain't open girl you know I'm down for

Take your time to find you out

Won't hesitate to take the time to waste no baby

Streamin' out, the foreign out

To play you notice things that takes