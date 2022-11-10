Lirik Lagu Say It – Tory Lanez dan Fakta di Baliknya

Just keepin' it honest
You wouldn't want a young nigga
If I wasn't whippin' this foreign
That's why I came back, top down
You gon' have to do more than just (say it)
You gon' have to do less when you (do it)
Tell mama you know I (show it)
Always want you to (prove it)
You gon' have to do more than just (say it)
You gon' have to do less when you (do it)
Tell mama you know I (show it)
See you gon' need to more than just (prove it)
And you know, you know
And you know, in this foreign car let it go
And you know, you know
And you know, in this foreign car let you know
I wanna know that I want you, and you want me
But I not know, you know I know
That this ain't right, 'cause you and me
'Cause I got dough, ever since you walked in
Slap my foreign, slam my door
You know I know that you been on it
But I been on it, on the low
So let a young nigga get down on it, yeah
Love when you spin round on it, yeah
Even though a young nigga want you
Shawty I promise the truth
And when I come down on it, yeah
You love when I'm down on it, yeah
Fuck around, spend time on it, yeah
That's why I came back top down
You gon' have to do more than just (say it)
You gon' have to do less when you (do it)
Tell mama you know I (show it)
Always want you to (prove it)
You gon' have to do more than just (say it)
You gon' have to do less when you (do it)
Tell mama you know I (show it)
See you gon' need to more than just (prove it)
And you know, you know
And you know, in this foreign car let it go
And you know, you know
And you know, in this foreign car let you know
Gots to break it down for you
To let you know you notice things you know I'm down for
Ain't goin' act like you ain't bout
My door you know ain't open girl you know I'm down for
Take your time to find you out
Won't hesitate to take the time to waste no baby
Streamin' out, the foreign out
To play you notice things that takes
