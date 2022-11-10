Lirik Lagu I Told You – Tory Lanez dan Fakta di Baliknya

I Told You – Tory Lanez

It's the year 2008, I'm getting kicked up out the crib

Steady contemplating where the fuck I'm 'bout to live

Mama died same year my sister had the kid

It was either feed the fam or get killed

So a nigga said fuck it

5 of us puttin' up for one room, landlord straight buggin'

Roaches on the ceiling, living room straight thuggin'

Should've been left but the trap stayed bunkin'

Nigga yeah yeah, big time, big time

Ring so swole you would think it did time

Swear I told you niggas for the 5th time

I'ma get mine, yeah

I got a ring so big, call the shit big time

She don't wanna fuck me, man that bitch lyin'

I've been on the get a billion dollar, rich grind

In the studio, I'm skating like a inline

Sorry I went Kristi Yamaguchi with the dope

Teachers called me stupid, now I'm stupid with the flow

Stupid with the whip game, stupid bankroll

Stupid ass nigga, getting stupid paid shows

I've been on the road

Now a nigga know my way around, yeah yeah

Big time, cuban chain weigh me down, yeah yeah

Flying private, I can turn the plane around, yeah yeah

These niggas pissy that we stayed around, yeah yeah

Hop in another one nigga

Get back in another one nigga

Get back in another one nigga, woah

Hop in another one nigga

We back with another one nigga

Came back in another one nigga, woah

I told, I told you all

I know how I'ma get mine

I told, I told you all

I know, I know

Hop in another one nigga

Yeah hop out another one nigga

Get back in another one nigga, woah

Hop in another one nigga

We back with another one nigga

Get back in another one nigga, woah

My wrist is froze like Kristi Yamaguchi

Skating on them, Kristi Yamaguchi

We wash a nigga talkin' at us loosely

Skating on them, Kristi Yamaguchi

You love the sound, uh, don't fuck around, uh

458, I dropped it in the Winter

Big homie asked a nigga what I'm down for

Looked him in the eye and said to do it 'til I'm bigger than ya

I'm whopping zans off, kicked out the house in Brampton

Had a nigga trappin' out in Danforth

Takeing TTC to get the figures, just me my lil nigga

Ain't have no hittas with us

Was with the thugs, dealers, plugs, killers and slugs

All my niggas was plugs, all my bitches was dubs

Left me out when I was tryna make it did what it does

Can't forget about the drought when they put 6 in my plug

Only thing I gotta do is get my mom out the mud

Only thing I gotta do is get it poppin' and blow it

Only thing I gotta do is hit my wrist with the soda

Niggas thought it was over, but bitch I live by the slogan

I told you

Hop in another one nigga

Get back in another one nigga

Get back in another one nigga, woah

Hop in another one nigga

We back with another one nigga

Came back in another one nigga, woah

I told, I told you all

I know how I'ma get mine

I told, I told you all

I know, I know

Hop in another one nigga

Yeah hop out another one nigga

Get back in another one nigga, woah

Hop in another one nigga

We back with another one nigga

Get back in another one nigga, woah

It's a 70/30 chance I won't fuck with you niggas

It's a 70/30 chance I might fuck up them digits

In the bottom where them niggas they ain't fuck with you nigga

Now you're up and they feel like they should be up with you nigga

I remember nights when I was starving and hungry and ballin' and bummy

And busted cause my car wasn't running and woah

Doggy all I want is a onion

The game it was callin' me audibly like someone come fronted, but no

Niggas never gave a nigga nothing

Fuck I look like giving niggas something?

Made 100K this week, that's on my dead mama

Spend a 117 and I ain't even know it

Dawg I swear my coldest nights it wasn't even snowing

Mama told me since a youngin' I would be a soldier

I played the watch out on the block you used to see me scopin'

Respect the shooters that said "Youngin' go we about to blow this"

Hop in another one nigga

Get back in another one nigga

Get back in another one nigga, woah

Hop in another one nigga

We back with another one nigga

Came back in another one nigga, woah

I told, I told you all

I know how I'ma get mine

I told, I told you all

I know, I know

Hop in another one nigga

Yeah hop out another one nigga

Get back in another one nigga, woah

Hop in another one nigga

We back with another one nigga

Get back in another one nigga, woah

It's the year 2009 and I done found myself a crib

I ain't got no dough, but I done found myself a bitch

Dollars and success is what my niggas tryna get

Young as fuck but fake ID gon' get me in the VIP

I done said fuck school, fuck the teachers and the public

I rather count this money with the thuggers and the junkies

The teachers used to tell me "Boy you ain't gon' amount to nothing"

The only love I felt was from the dealers and the hustlers

We gon' do the most, so tell them niggas GABOS

Seen my nigga RV, and went and copped him a Ghost

Through the windshield, the centerfold on the door

Ten below on you hoes, getting dough on you folks

Getting dough on these fours, getting money and shows

These checks are looking silly, I'm getting funny on hoes

Funny how I'm stuntin' in somethin' flooded tin stones

Put them honeys on hold, put them runners on go

Secure the bag

Hop in another one nigga

Get back in another one nigga

Get back in another one nigga, woah

Hop in another one nigga

We back with another one nigga

Came back in another one nigga, woah

I told, I told you all

I know how I'ma get mine

I told, I told you all

I know, I know

Hop in another one nigga

Yeah hop out another one nigga

Get back in another one nigga, woah

Hop in another one nigga

We back with another one nigga

Get back in another one nigga, woah