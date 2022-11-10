Lirik Lagu I Told You – Tory Lanez dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 10 November 2022, 03:08 WIB
Tory Lanez
Tory Lanez /instagram.com/torylanez/

I Told YouTory Lanez

It's the year 2008, I'm getting kicked up out the crib
Steady contemplating where the fuck I'm 'bout to live
Mama died same year my sister had the kid
It was either feed the fam or get killed
So a nigga said fuck it
5 of us puttin' up for one room, landlord straight buggin'
Roaches on the ceiling, living room straight thuggin'
Should've been left but the trap stayed bunkin'
Nigga yeah yeah, big time, big time
Ring so swole you would think it did time
Swear I told you niggas for the 5th time
I'ma get mine, yeah
I got a ring so big, call the shit big time
She don't wanna fuck me, man that bitch lyin'
I've been on the get a billion dollar, rich grind
In the studio, I'm skating like a inline
Sorry I went Kristi Yamaguchi with the dope
Teachers called me stupid, now I'm stupid with the flow
Stupid with the whip game, stupid bankroll
Stupid ass nigga, getting stupid paid shows
I've been on the road
Now a nigga know my way around, yeah yeah
Big time, cuban chain weigh me down, yeah yeah
Flying private, I can turn the plane around, yeah yeah
These niggas pissy that we stayed around, yeah yeah

Hop in another one nigga
Get back in another one nigga
Get back in another one nigga, woah
Hop in another one nigga
We back with another one nigga
Came back in another one nigga, woah
I told, I told you all
I know how I'ma get mine
I told, I told you all
I know, I know
Hop in another one nigga
Yeah hop out another one nigga
Get back in another one nigga, woah
Hop in another one nigga
We back with another one nigga
Get back in another one nigga, woah

My wrist is froze like Kristi Yamaguchi
Skating on them, Kristi Yamaguchi
We wash a nigga talkin' at us loosely
Skating on them, Kristi Yamaguchi
You love the sound, uh, don't fuck around, uh
458, I dropped it in the Winter
Big homie asked a nigga what I'm down for
Looked him in the eye and said to do it 'til I'm bigger than ya
I'm whopping zans off, kicked out the house in Brampton
Had a nigga trappin' out in Danforth
Takeing TTC to get the figures, just me my lil nigga
Ain't have no hittas with us
Was with the thugs, dealers, plugs, killers and slugs
All my niggas was plugs, all my bitches was dubs
Left me out when I was tryna make it did what it does
Can't forget about the drought when they put 6 in my plug
Only thing I gotta do is get my mom out the mud
Only thing I gotta do is get it poppin' and blow it
Only thing I gotta do is hit my wrist with the soda
Niggas thought it was over, but bitch I live by the slogan
I told you

Hop in another one nigga
Get back in another one nigga
Get back in another one nigga, woah
Hop in another one nigga
We back with another one nigga
Came back in another one nigga, woah
I told, I told you all
I know how I'ma get mine
I told, I told you all
I know, I know
Hop in another one nigga
Yeah hop out another one nigga
Get back in another one nigga, woah
Hop in another one nigga
We back with another one nigga
Get back in another one nigga, woah

It's a 70/30 chance I won't fuck with you niggas
It's a 70/30 chance I might fuck up them digits
In the bottom where them niggas they ain't fuck with you nigga
Now you're up and they feel like they should be up with you nigga
I remember nights when I was starving and hungry and ballin' and bummy
And busted cause my car wasn't running and woah
Doggy all I want is a onion
The game it was callin' me audibly like someone come fronted, but no
Niggas never gave a nigga nothing
Fuck I look like giving niggas something?
Made 100K this week, that's on my dead mama
Spend a 117 and I ain't even know it
Dawg I swear my coldest nights it wasn't even snowing
Mama told me since a youngin' I would be a soldier
I played the watch out on the block you used to see me scopin'
Respect the shooters that said "Youngin' go we about to blow this"

Hop in another one nigga
Get back in another one nigga
Get back in another one nigga, woah
Hop in another one nigga
We back with another one nigga
Came back in another one nigga, woah
I told, I told you all
I know how I'ma get mine
I told, I told you all
I know, I know
Hop in another one nigga
Yeah hop out another one nigga
Get back in another one nigga, woah
Hop in another one nigga
We back with another one nigga
Get back in another one nigga, woah

It's the year 2009 and I done found myself a crib
I ain't got no dough, but I done found myself a bitch
Dollars and success is what my niggas tryna get
Young as fuck but fake ID gon' get me in the VIP
I done said fuck school, fuck the teachers and the public
I rather count this money with the thuggers and the junkies
The teachers used to tell me "Boy you ain't gon' amount to nothing"
The only love I felt was from the dealers and the hustlers
We gon' do the most, so tell them niggas GABOS
Seen my nigga RV, and went and copped him a Ghost
Through the windshield, the centerfold on the door
Ten below on you hoes, getting dough on you folks
Getting dough on these fours, getting money and shows
These checks are looking silly, I'm getting funny on hoes
Funny how I'm stuntin' in somethin' flooded tin stones
Put them honeys on hold, put them runners on go
Secure the bag

Hop in another one nigga
Get back in another one nigga
Get back in another one nigga, woah
Hop in another one nigga
We back with another one nigga
Came back in another one nigga, woah
I told, I told you all
I know how I'ma get mine
I told, I told you all
I know, I know
Hop in another one nigga
Yeah hop out another one nigga
Get back in another one nigga, woah
Hop in another one nigga
We back with another one nigga
Get back in another one nigga, woah

Editor: Tita Salsabila

