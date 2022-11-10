Lirik Lagu Ignite – K-391 feat Alan Walker, Julie Bergan, Seungri dan Fakta di Baliknya

Ignite – K-391 feat Alan Walker, Julie Bergan, Seungri

Fireflies, a million little pieces

Feeds the dying light, and brings me back to life

In your eyes, I see something to believe in

Your hands are like a flame, your palms' the sweetest pain

Let the darkness lead us into the light

Let our dreams get lost, feel the temperature rise

Baby, tell me one more beautiful lie

One touch and I ignite

Like a starship speeding into the night

You and I get lost in the infinite lights

Baby, tell me one more beautiful lie

One touch and I ignite

One touch and I ignite

One touch and I ignite

So alive, your touch is like the daylight

Burning on my skin, it turns me on again

You and I, survivors of the same kind

But we're the only ones dancing on the sun

Let the darkness lead us into the light

Let our dreams get lost, feel the temperature rise

Baby, tell me one more beautiful lie

One touch and I ignite

Like a starship speeding into the night

You and I get lost in the infinite lights

Baby, tell me one more beautiful lie

One touch and I ignite

One touch and I ignite

One touch and I ignite

Diamonds are forever, but all we need is just tonight

We're monumental tremors that can freeze the speed of life

Just like particles that's falling from heaven all over the stars

Hear you calling for me, hear you calling me home from afar

Let the darkness lead us into the light

Let our dreams get lost, feel the temperature rise

Baby, tell me one more beautiful lie

One touch and I ignite

I feel the heat as we collide

Like a fever that feels so right

So baby, tell me one more beautiful lie

One touch and I ignite