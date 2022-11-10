Lirik Lagu Perfect to Me – Justin Timberlake dan Fakta di Baliknya

Perfect to Me – Justin Timberlake
Mmm
Mmm
I know your favorite song
I hear it every day
Whoever made your smile
Made it to get in my way
And every time you laugh
You make that little sound
It’s just the hardest thing
To love you, but not know how
So i spend all my nights in the dark and afraid
’Cause i’ve tried to forget you
But these things just don’t go away
I hate that you’re perfect, perfect for me
If i didn’t know better, then i would believe
That we were made for each other, but i’d know the truth
You’re no good for me, i’m no good for you
And i hate that you’re perfect, you’re perfect for me
I hate that you’re perfect, you’re perfect for me
What good are words
When they always just get in our way?
And it hurts the most just to know
That you don’t feel the same, the same
So sometimes, i get down on my knees
And i pray things will change
But life is what happens when things
They don’t work out our way, our way
So i spend all my nights in the dark and afraid, hmm
’Cause i’ve tried to forget you
But these things just don’t go away, away
I hate that you’re perfect, perfect for me
If i didn’t know better, then i would believe
We were made for each other, but i’d know the truth
You’re no good for me, i’m no good for you
And i hate that you’re perfect, you’re perfect for me (oh yeah, hey)
I hate that you’re perfect, you’re perfect for me
