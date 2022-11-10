Lirik Lagu Perfect to Me – Justin Timberlake dan Fakta di Baliknya

Perfect to Me – Justin Timberlake

Mmm

Mmm

I know your favorite song

I hear it every day

Whoever made your smile

Made it to get in my way

And every time you laugh

You make that little sound

It’s just the hardest thing

To love you, but not know how

So i spend all my nights in the dark and afraid

’Cause i’ve tried to forget you

But these things just don’t go away

I hate that you’re perfect, perfect for me

If i didn’t know better, then i would believe

That we were made for each other, but i’d know the truth

You’re no good for me, i’m no good for you

And i hate that you’re perfect, you’re perfect for me

I hate that you’re perfect, you’re perfect for me

What good are words

When they always just get in our way?

And it hurts the most just to know

That you don’t feel the same, the same

So sometimes, i get down on my knees

And i pray things will change

But life is what happens when things

They don’t work out our way, our way

So i spend all my nights in the dark and afraid, hmm

’Cause i’ve tried to forget you

But these things just don’t go away, away

I hate that you’re perfect, perfect for me

If i didn’t know better, then i would believe

We were made for each other, but i’d know the truth

You’re no good for me, i’m no good for you

And i hate that you’re perfect, you’re perfect for me (oh yeah, hey)

I hate that you’re perfect, you’re perfect for me

