Lirik Lagu Blue – Jackson Wang dan Fakta di Baliknya

Blue – Jackson Wang

When I'm broke and I'm stressing

I know you'll stay by me

When I feel disconnected

You're all I need

When the water runs dry

I know that I can always come find you

You're the only one that picks me up

When I'm so blue

Can you feel it, too?

When the sky is on fire

I know that I can run wild

With you

When the sky is on fire

I know that I can run wild

With you

When I'm so blue

When I'm broke and I'm stressing

I know you'll stay by me

When I feel disconnected

You're all I need

When the water runs dry

I know that I can always come find you

You're the only one who picks me up

Whеn I'm so blue

And you feel it, too

When the sky is on firе

I know that I can run wild

With you

When the sky is on fire

I know that I can run wild

With you

When I'm so blue