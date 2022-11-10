Lirik Lagu Blue – Jackson Wang dan Fakta di Baliknya

When I'm broke and I'm stressing
I know you'll stay by me
When I feel disconnected
You're all I need
When the water runs dry
I know that I can always come find you
You're the only one that picks me up
When I'm so blue
Can you feel it, too?
When the sky is on fire
I know that I can run wild
With you
When the sky is on fire
I know that I can run wild
With you
When I'm so blue
