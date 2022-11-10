Lirik Lagu Slow Dancing in the Dark – Joji dan Fakta di Baliknya

Slow Dancing in the Dark – Joji

I don't want a friend (just me)

I want my life in two (my life in two)

Just one more night

Waiting to get there

Waiting for you (all night)

I'm done fighting all night (waiting for you)

When I'm around slow dancing in the dark

Don't follow me, you'll end up in my arms

You have made up your mind

I don't need no more signs

Can you?

Can you?

Give me reasons we should be complete

You should be with him, I can't compete

You looked at me like I was someone else, oh well

Can't you see? (Can't you see?)

I don't wanna slow dance (I don't want to slow dance)

In the dark

Dark

When you gotta run

Just hear my voice in you (my voice in you)

Shutting me out of you (shutting me out of you)

Doing so great (so great, so great)

You

Used to be the one (used to be the one)

To hold you when you fall

Yeah, yeah, yeah (when you fall, when you fall)

I don't fuck with your tone (I don't fuck with your tone)

I don't wanna go home (I don't wanna go home)

Can it be one night?

Can you?

Can you?

Give me reasons we should be complete

You should be with him, I can't compete

You looked at me like I was someone else, oh well

Can't you see?

I don't wanna slow dance (I don't want to slow dance)

In the dark

Dark

In the dark

Dark

