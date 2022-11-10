Lirik Lagu Papillon – Jackson Wang dan Fakta di Baliknya

Papillon – Jackson Wang

Yeah

Aight, aight, aight, aight, aight, aight, aight

You got me feeling like a feeling like a papillon

Aight, aight, aight, aight, aight, aight, aight

Find it

I'll shine like a diamond

Aight, aight, aight, aight, aight, aight, aight

You got me feeling like a, feeling like a papillon

Aight, aight, aight, aight, aight, aight, aight

Find it

I'll shine like a diamond

Oh Lord, oh Lord, I truly feel blessed

Been trapped inside so long but now I feel blessed

I'll break rules like Rick Ross be saying

Spit fire like flame tools, then burn it all

Money and fame

Uh, don't define me

Ain't nobody give a woo 'bout a rule

That's what I do

The system is the problem

It made a new me

Kingdom of freedom, now I'm run by me

All they care about is profit

Nah, they don't see me

Hustling with my crew all day faithfully

They tried to pull me over for the penalty

They try to kill my vibe

Never front on me

Team Wang do it, I'ma stay up on my grind

I'm living feeling like a classic papillon

Team Wang do it, I'ma stay up on my grind

I'm living feeling like a classic papillon

Yeah

Aight, aight, aight, aight, aight,

You got me feeling like, feeling like a papillon

Aight, aight, aight, aight, aight, aight, aight

Find it

I'll shine like a diamond

Aight, aight, aight, aight, aight, aight, aight

You got me feeling like a

Feeling like a papillon

Aight, aight, aight, aight, aight, aight, aight

Find it

I'll shine like a diamond