Lirik Lagu Papillon – Jackson Wang dan Fakta di Baliknya

Yeah
Aight, aight, aight, aight, aight, aight, aight
You got me feeling like a feeling like a papillon
Aight, aight, aight, aight, aight, aight, aight
Find it
I'll shine like a diamond
Aight, aight, aight, aight, aight, aight, aight
You got me feeling like a, feeling like a papillon
Aight, aight, aight, aight, aight, aight, aight
Find it
I'll shine like a diamond
Oh Lord, oh Lord, I truly feel blessed
Been trapped inside so long but now I feel blessed
I'll break rules like Rick Ross be saying
Spit fire like flame tools, then burn it all
Money and fame
Uh, don't define me
Ain't nobody give a woo 'bout a rule
That's what I do
The system is the problem
It made a new me
Kingdom of freedom, now I'm run by me
All they care about is profit
Nah, they don't see me
Hustling with my crew all day faithfully
They tried to pull me over for the penalty
They try to kill my vibe
Never front on me
Team Wang do it, I'ma stay up on my grind
I'm living feeling like a classic papillon
Team Wang do it, I'ma stay up on my grind
I'm living feeling like a classic papillon
Yeah
Aight, aight, aight, aight, aight,
You got me feeling like, feeling like a papillon
Aight, aight, aight, aight, aight, aight, aight
Find it
I'll shine like a diamond
Aight, aight, aight, aight, aight, aight, aight
You got me feeling like a
Feeling like a papillon
Aight, aight, aight, aight, aight, aight, aight
Find it
I'll shine like a diamond
Artikel Pilihan