Lirik Lagu Don't Close Your Eyes - Keith Whitley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Don't Close Your Eyes - Keith Whitley

I know you loved him a long time ago

And even now in my arms you still want him I know

But, Darling, this time let your memories die

When you hold me tonight, don't close your eyes

Don't close your eyes, let it be me

Don't pretend it's him in some fantasy

Darling, just once let yesterday go

And you'll find more love than you've ever known

Just hold me tight when you love me tonight

And don't close your eyes

Maybe I've been a fool, holding on all this time

Lying here in your arms, knowing he's in your mind

But I keep hoping some day that you'll see the light

Let it be me tonight, don't close your eyes

Don't close your eyes, let it be me

Don't pretend it's him in some fantasy

Darling, just once let yesterday go

And you'll find more love than you've ever known

Just hold me tight when you love me tonight

And don't close your eyes

Don't close your eyes, let it be me

Don't pretend it's him in some fantasy

Darling, just once let yesterday go

And you'll find more love than you've ever known

Just hold me tight when you love me tonight

And don't close your eyes

Just hold me tight when you love me tonight

And don't close your eyes

Credit

Artis: Keith Whitley

Album: Don't Close Your Eyes

Penulis lagu: Bob McDill

Rilis: 1 Maret 1988

Genre: Country