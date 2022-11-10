Lirik Lagu Famous Girl - Chris Brown dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Famous Girl - Chris Brown
'Ye would've said you're so "Amazing"
So how could you be so "Heartless," girl?
"Live Your Life," take T-I-M-E
"Day 'n' Night" just like Kid Cudi
You'll think of me, you will, oh
Drake would say that you're the "Best He Ever Had"
Rumors come and go but you keep your shadow
Everywhere you go it follows, can't understand, I still love you
(Watch the blogs talk about this one) oh, oh
Soon as I thought I found the right woman
There were other guys who thought the same thing about her
Like damn, you let me down, down, down
'Cause you're famous, girl, for breakin' hearts
You're famous, girl, girl, girl (girl)
You're famous, girl, girl, girl (girl)
You're famous, girl, girl, girl (girl)
Should've known you'd break my heart
Know that you would break my heart, heart, heart
Keri would've said my love "Knocks Her Down"
Keyshia would've told me I was "Sent From Heaven"
Sorry B, I don't wear no "Halo"
You were first to play the game though
Sorry, I bust the windows out your car
I might have cheated in the beginnin'
I was wrong for writin' "Disturbia"
But I meant it in "Forever"
We were 'posed to be together
And I can't let you go
Soon as you thought you found the right man
There were other girls who thought the same thing about me
Like damn, I let you down, down, down
Yes, I'm famous, girl, for breakin' hearts
I'm famous, girl, girl, girl (girl)
I'm famous, girl, girl, girl (girl)
I'm famous, girl, girl, girl (girl)
Didn't know I'd break your heart
Know that I woul break my heart, heart, heart
I'm famous, girl, girl, girl (girl)
I'm famous, girl, girl, girl (girl)
I'm famous, girl, girl, girl (girl)
Didn't know I'd break your heart
Know that I would break my heart, heart, heart
Many hearts we should've left unbroken
Empty words are better left unspoken
Too much pressure, I wish time was frozen
Seems we lost our way now
I hope you're happy bein' famous, girl
You're famous, girl, girl, girl (should've known that you would break my heart)
You're famous, girl, girl, girl (should have known that you would leave me lonely)
You're famous, girl, girl, girl (yeah)
Should've known you'd break my heart
Know that you would break my heart, heart, heart
(But then again I'm famous, girl)
I'm famous, girl, girl, girl (I've broken my share of hearts)
I'm famous, girl, girl, girl (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
I'm famous, girl, girl, girl (should've known from the start that we would break apart)
Didn't know I'd break your heart
Know that I would break your heart, heart, heart (yeah, yeah, yeah)
Credit
Artis: Chris Brown
Dirilis: 2009
Album: Graffiti
Songwriters: Chris Brown, Joseph A. Bereal Jr., Luke Boyd, Robert Allen, Ryan Caleb, Ryan Leslie
Genre: R&B/Soul
