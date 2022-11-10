Lirik Lagu Famous Girl - Chris Brown dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Famous Girl - Chris Brown

'Ye would've said you're so "Amazing"

So how could you be so "Heartless," girl?

"Live Your Life," take T-I-M-E

"Day 'n' Night" just like Kid Cudi

You'll think of me, you will, oh

Drake would say that you're the "Best He Ever Had"

Rumors come and go but you keep your shadow

Everywhere you go it follows, can't understand, I still love you

(Watch the blogs talk about this one) oh, oh

Soon as I thought I found the right woman

There were other guys who thought the same thing about her

Like damn, you let me down, down, down

'Cause you're famous, girl, for breakin' hearts

You're famous, girl, girl, girl (girl)

You're famous, girl, girl, girl (girl)

You're famous, girl, girl, girl (girl)

Should've known you'd break my heart

Know that you would break my heart, heart, heart

Keri would've said my love "Knocks Her Down"

Keyshia would've told me I was "Sent From Heaven"

Sorry B, I don't wear no "Halo"

You were first to play the game though

Sorry, I bust the windows out your car

I might have cheated in the beginnin'

I was wrong for writin' "Disturbia"

But I meant it in "Forever"

We were 'posed to be together

And I can't let you go

Soon as you thought you found the right man

There were other girls who thought the same thing about me

Like damn, I let you down, down, down

Yes, I'm famous, girl, for breakin' hearts

I'm famous, girl, girl, girl (girl)

I'm famous, girl, girl, girl (girl)

I'm famous, girl, girl, girl (girl)

Didn't know I'd break your heart

Know that I woul break my heart, heart, heart

I'm famous, girl, girl, girl (girl)

I'm famous, girl, girl, girl (girl)

I'm famous, girl, girl, girl (girl)

Didn't know I'd break your heart

Know that I would break my heart, heart, heart

Many hearts we should've left unbroken

Empty words are better left unspoken

Too much pressure, I wish time was frozen

Seems we lost our way now

I hope you're happy bein' famous, girl

You're famous, girl, girl, girl (should've known that you would break my heart)

You're famous, girl, girl, girl (should have known that you would leave me lonely)

You're famous, girl, girl, girl (yeah)

Should've known you'd break my heart

Know that you would break my heart, heart, heart

(But then again I'm famous, girl)

I'm famous, girl, girl, girl (I've broken my share of hearts)

I'm famous, girl, girl, girl (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

I'm famous, girl, girl, girl (should've known from the start that we would break apart)

Didn't know I'd break your heart

Know that I would break your heart, heart, heart (yeah, yeah, yeah)

Credit

Artis: Chris Brown

Dirilis: 2009

Album: Graffiti

Songwriters: Chris Brown, Joseph A. Bereal Jr., Luke Boyd, Robert Allen, Ryan Caleb, Ryan Leslie

Genre: R&B/Soul