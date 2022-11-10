Lirik Lagu Reverse – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Reverse – Goo Goo Dolls
And in my ignorance I thought that I found this
Yeah, I was drunk tonight when I thought I caught a glimpse of you
Up on the rooftop painting pictures of memories
And I know you lied to me, but I love the stories
Holding out for something more
Like a drug that I abuse
It's crazy but it's all we know
It's broken but it's true, yeah
You can save my life if you stay all night
But you don't owe me in the morning
You could read my mind, you could make my heartbeat
But you never gonna own it
Let me know, let me know
Are you out?
Are you in?
Will you say so?
Yeah we can't hold on and we can't let go
Stuck in reverse
Your broken glass shines like diamonds in the street
It's a brilliant distraction from all of this deceit
And I, I think it's crazy how we took it way too far
Is it naive to wanna hit rewind, and get back to the start?
Holding out for something more
Like a drug that I abuse
It's crazy but it's all we know
It's broken but it's true, yeah
You can save my life if you stay all night
But you don't owe me in the morning
You could read my mind, you could make my heartbeat
But you never gonna own it
Let me know, let me know
Are you out?
Are you in?
Will you say so?
Yeah we can't hold on and we can't let go
Stuck in reverse
You're a long way from everybody
You're the one that's brokenhearted
Can you even see what you're do to me?
If you're stuck in the middle of all the hurt and you've had enough
All it takes is one word
All it takes is one word
You can save my life if you stay all night
But you don't owe me in the morning
You could read my mind, you could make my heartbeat
But you never gonna own it
Let me know, let me know
Are you out?
Are you in?
Will you say so?
Yeah we can't hold on and we can't let go
Stuck in reverse
