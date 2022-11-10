Lirik Lagu Reverse – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Reverse – Goo Goo Dolls

And in my ignorance I thought that I found this

Yeah, I was drunk tonight when I thought I caught a glimpse of you

Up on the rooftop painting pictures of memories

And I know you lied to me, but I love the stories

Holding out for something more

Like a drug that I abuse

It's crazy but it's all we know

It's broken but it's true, yeah

You can save my life if you stay all night

But you don't owe me in the morning

You could read my mind, you could make my heartbeat

But you never gonna own it

Let me know, let me know

Are you out?

Are you in?

Will you say so?

Yeah we can't hold on and we can't let go

Stuck in reverse

Your broken glass shines like diamonds in the street

It's a brilliant distraction from all of this deceit

And I, I think it's crazy how we took it way too far

Is it naive to wanna hit rewind, and get back to the start?

Holding out for something more

Like a drug that I abuse

It's crazy but it's all we know

It's broken but it's true, yeah

You can save my life if you stay all night

But you don't owe me in the morning

You could read my mind, you could make my heartbeat

But you never gonna own it

Let me know, let me know

Are you out?

Are you in?

Will you say so?

Yeah we can't hold on and we can't let go

Stuck in reverse

You're a long way from everybody

You're the one that's brokenhearted

Can you even see what you're do to me?

If you're stuck in the middle of all the hurt and you've had enough

All it takes is one word

All it takes is one word

You can save my life if you stay all night

But you don't owe me in the morning

You could read my mind, you could make my heartbeat

But you never gonna own it

Let me know, let me know

Are you out?

Are you in?

Will you say so?

Yeah we can't hold on and we can't let go

Stuck in reverse