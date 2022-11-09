Lirik Lagu Paint It Black – Vanessa Carlton dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Paint It Black – Vanessa Carlton
I see a red door and I want it painted black
No colours any more, I want them to turn black
I see the girls walk by dressed in their summer clothes
I have to turn my head until my darkness goes
I see a line of cars, and they are painted black
With flowers and my love both never to come back
I see people turn their heads, and quickly look away
Like a newborn baby it just happens every day
I look inside myself and see my heart is black
I see my red door, and it's heading into black
Maybe then I'll fade away and not have to face the facts
It's not easy facing up when your whole world is black
I wanna see it painted, painted, painted black, oh baby
I wanna see it painted, painted, painted black, oh baby
No more will my green sea go turn a deeper blue
I could not foresee this thing happening to you
If I look hard enough into the setting sun
My love will laugh with me before the morning comes
And I wanna see it painted, painted, painted black
Oh, black as night black as coal
I wanna see the sun blotted out from the sky
Painted, painted, painted black, oh baby
Painted, painted, painted black
Credits
Album: Be Not Nobody
Artis: Vanessa Carlton
Dirilis: 2002
Penulis lagu: Michael Phillip Jagger / Mick Jagger / Keith Richards
