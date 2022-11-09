Lirik Lagu Paint It Black – Vanessa Carlton dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Paint It Black – Vanessa Carlton

I see a red door and I want it painted black

No colours any more, I want them to turn black

I see the girls walk by dressed in their summer clothes

I have to turn my head until my darkness goes

I see a line of cars, and they are painted black

With flowers and my love both never to come back

I see people turn their heads, and quickly look away

Like a newborn baby it just happens every day

I look inside myself and see my heart is black

I see my red door, and it's heading into black

Maybe then I'll fade away and not have to face the facts

It's not easy facing up when your whole world is black

I wanna see it painted, painted, painted black, oh baby

I wanna see it painted, painted, painted black, oh baby

No more will my green sea go turn a deeper blue

I could not foresee this thing happening to you

If I look hard enough into the setting sun

My love will laugh with me before the morning comes

And I wanna see it painted, painted, painted black

Oh, black as night black as coal

I wanna see the sun blotted out from the sky

Painted, painted, painted black, oh baby

Painted, painted, painted black

Credits

Album: Be Not Nobody

Artis: Vanessa Carlton

Dirilis: 2002

Penulis lagu: Michael Phillip Jagger / Mick Jagger / Keith Richards