Lirik Lagu Unsung – Vanessa Carlton dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Unsung – Vanessa Carlton

If only I could get into that corner of your head

Where things finally match and meet the standards that you set

Oh, how I wish I was the treasure that you were lookin' for

I bet I would feel better if only I could find the door

Well I am cryin'

You aren't tryin'

And I am melting away

I wait for the words on the tip of your tongue

I'm only as good as the last one

Well, you decide, and I abide as my song goes unsung

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Things are goin' crazy, and I'm not sure who to blame

Everything is changing and I do not feel the same

I'm slippin' through the cracks of floors I thought that were strong

I'm tryin' to find a place where I can feel like I belong

Well, I am cryin'

You aren't tryin'

And I am melting away

I wait for the words on the tip of your tongue

I'm only as good as the last one

Well, you decide, and I abide as my song goes unsung

Yeah, yeah, as my song goes unsung, yeah, yeah, yeah

If I could be the lesson that you learn, you learn, if only

I could be the last one that love burns, it burns, if only

I could be the lesson that you learn, you learn, if only

I could be the last one that love burns, it burns, yeah yeah

If only I could get into that corner of your head

Where things finally match and meet the standards that you set

Oh, how I wish I was the treasure that you were lookin' for

I bet I would feel better if only I could find the door