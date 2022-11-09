Lirik Lagu Unsung – Vanessa Carlton dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Unsung – Vanessa Carlton
If only I could get into that corner of your head
Where things finally match and meet the standards that you set
Oh, how I wish I was the treasure that you were lookin' for
I bet I would feel better if only I could find the door
Well I am cryin'
You aren't tryin'
And I am melting away
I wait for the words on the tip of your tongue
I'm only as good as the last one
Well, you decide, and I abide as my song goes unsung
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Things are goin' crazy, and I'm not sure who to blame
Everything is changing and I do not feel the same
I'm slippin' through the cracks of floors I thought that were strong
I'm tryin' to find a place where I can feel like I belong
Well, I am cryin'
You aren't tryin'
And I am melting away
I wait for the words on the tip of your tongue
I'm only as good as the last one
Well, you decide, and I abide as my song goes unsung
Yeah, yeah, as my song goes unsung, yeah, yeah, yeah
If I could be the lesson that you learn, you learn, if only
I could be the last one that love burns, it burns, if only
I could be the lesson that you learn, you learn, if only
I could be the last one that love burns, it burns, yeah yeah
If only I could get into that corner of your head
Where things finally match and meet the standards that you set
Oh, how I wish I was the treasure that you were lookin' for
I bet I would feel better if only I could find the door
Artikel Pilihan