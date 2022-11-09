Lirik Lagu Paradise – Vanessa Carlton dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Paradise – Vanessa Carlton
Once upon a year gone by
She saw herself give in
Every time she closed her eyes
She saw what could have been
Well nothing hurts and nothing bleeds
When covers tucked in tight
Finally when the bottom drops
She forgets to fight
To fight
And it's one more day in paradise
One more day in paradise
As darkness quickly steals the light
That's shined within her eyes
She slowly swallows all her fear
And soothes her mind with lies
Well all she wants and all she needs
Are reasons to survive
A day in which the sun will take her artificial light
Her light
And its one more day in Paradise
One more day in Paradise
One more day in Paradise
It's one more day in Paradise
One last chance to feel alright
Alright
Don't pretend to hold it in just let it out
Don't pretend to hold it in just push it out
Don't you try to hold it in just let it out
Don't you try to hold it in hold it in
One more day in Paradise
One more day in Paradise
It's one more day in Paradise
One last chance to feel alright
Once upon a year gone by
She saw herself give in
Every time she closed her eyes
She saw what could have been
