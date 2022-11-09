Lirik Lagu Paradise – Vanessa Carlton dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Paradise – Vanessa Carlton

Once upon a year gone by

She saw herself give in

Every time she closed her eyes

She saw what could have been

Well nothing hurts and nothing bleeds

When covers tucked in tight

Finally when the bottom drops

She forgets to fight

To fight

And it's one more day in paradise

One more day in paradise

As darkness quickly steals the light

That's shined within her eyes

She slowly swallows all her fear

And soothes her mind with lies

Well all she wants and all she needs

Are reasons to survive

A day in which the sun will take her artificial light

Her light

And its one more day in Paradise

One more day in Paradise

One more day in Paradise

It's one more day in Paradise

One last chance to feel alright

Alright

Don't pretend to hold it in just let it out

Don't pretend to hold it in just push it out

Don't you try to hold it in just let it out

Don't you try to hold it in hold it in

One more day in Paradise

One more day in Paradise

It's one more day in Paradise

One last chance to feel alright

Once upon a year gone by

She saw herself give in

Every time she closed her eyes

She saw what could have been