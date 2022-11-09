Lirik Lagu Sway – Vanessa Carlton dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sway – Vanessa Carlton

My heart, your hands, gentle, my friend

Break me, neatly, numb me, sweetly

Say you would, say you could

Say you'd come and stop the rain

Say you'd try and hold me tight

And you just give me away

Make me high on lullabies

A melody for me to sway

Say you would, say you could

And you don't do anything

Come down, heavy, try and, steady

Precious, ladies, love you, love me

Say you would, say you could

Say you'd come and stop the rain

Say you'd try and hold me tight

And you just give me away

Make me high on lullabies

A melody for me to sway

Say you would, say you could

And you don't do anything

Hold my head up to the lies that you feed me and

I'll fall under the spell you cast as you let me down

Say you would, say you could

Say you'd come and stop the rain

Say you'd try and hold me tight

And you just give me away

Make me high on lullabies

A melody for me to sway

Make me high on lullabies

A melody for me to sway

Say you would, say you could

Say you'd come and stop the rain

Say you'd try and hold me tight

And you just give me away

Make me high on lullabies

A melody for me to sway

Say you would, say you could

And you don't do anything

Say you'd come and stop the rain