Lirik Lagu Sway – Vanessa Carlton dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sway – Vanessa Carlton
My heart, your hands, gentle, my friend
Break me, neatly, numb me, sweetly
Say you would, say you could
Say you'd come and stop the rain
Say you'd try and hold me tight
And you just give me away
Make me high on lullabies
A melody for me to sway
Say you would, say you could
And you don't do anything
Come down, heavy, try and, steady
Precious, ladies, love you, love me
Say you would, say you could
Say you'd come and stop the rain
Say you'd try and hold me tight
And you just give me away
Make me high on lullabies
A melody for me to sway
Say you would, say you could
And you don't do anything
Hold my head up to the lies that you feed me and
I'll fall under the spell you cast as you let me down
Say you would, say you could
Say you'd come and stop the rain
Say you'd try and hold me tight
And you just give me away
Make me high on lullabies
A melody for me to sway
Make me high on lullabies
A melody for me to sway
Say you would, say you could
Say you'd come and stop the rain
Say you'd try and hold me tight
And you just give me away
Make me high on lullabies
A melody for me to sway
Say you would, say you could
And you don't do anything
Say you'd come and stop the rain
