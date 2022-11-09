Lirik Lagu Twilight - Vanessa Carlton dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Twilight - Vanessa Carlton

I was stained, with a role,

In a day not my own

But as you walked into my life

You showed what needed to be shown

I always knew, what was right

I didn't know that I might

Peel away and choose to see

With such a different sight

And I will never see the sky the same way,

And I will learn to say good-bye to yesterday

And I will never cease to fly if held down,

And I will always reach too high cause I've seen,

Cause I've seen twilight

Never cared never wanted

Never sought to see what flaunted

So on purpose so in my face

Couldn't see beyond my own place

It was so easy not to behold what I could hold

But you taught me I could change

Whatever came within these shallow days

And I will never see the sky the same way,

And I will learn to say good-bye to yesterday

And I will never cease to fly if held down,

And I will always reach too high cause I've seen,

Cause I've seen twilight

As the sun shines through it pushes away

And pushes ahead

It fills the warmth of blue

And leaves a chill instead and

I didn't know that I could be

So blind to all that is real

But as illusion dies

I see there is so much to be revealed

And I will never see the sky the same way,

And I will learn to say good-bye to yesterday

And I will never cease to fly if held down,

And I will always reach too high cause I've seen,

Cause I've seen twilight

I was stained, by a role,

In a day not my own

But as you walked into my life

You showed what needed to be shown

I always knew, what was right

I didn't know that I might

Peel away and choose to see

With such a different sight

And I will never see the sky the same way,

And I will learn to say good-bye to yesterday

And I will never cease to fly if held down,

And I will always reach too high cause I've seen,

Cause I've seen twilight