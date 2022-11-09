Lirik Lagu Twilight - Vanessa Carlton dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Twilight - Vanessa Carlton
I was stained, with a role,
In a day not my own
But as you walked into my life
You showed what needed to be shown
I always knew, what was right
I didn't know that I might
Peel away and choose to see
With such a different sight
And I will never see the sky the same way,
And I will learn to say good-bye to yesterday
And I will never cease to fly if held down,
And I will always reach too high cause I've seen,
Cause I've seen twilight
Never cared never wanted
Never sought to see what flaunted
So on purpose so in my face
Couldn't see beyond my own place
It was so easy not to behold what I could hold
But you taught me I could change
Whatever came within these shallow days
And I will never see the sky the same way,
And I will learn to say good-bye to yesterday
And I will never cease to fly if held down,
And I will always reach too high cause I've seen,
Cause I've seen twilight
As the sun shines through it pushes away
And pushes ahead
It fills the warmth of blue
And leaves a chill instead and
I didn't know that I could be
So blind to all that is real
But as illusion dies
I see there is so much to be revealed
And I will never see the sky the same way,
And I will learn to say good-bye to yesterday
And I will never cease to fly if held down,
And I will always reach too high cause I've seen,
Cause I've seen twilight
