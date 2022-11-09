Lirik Lagu Pretty Baby – Vanessa Carlton dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Pretty Baby – Vanessa Carlton

You light me up and then I fall for you

You lay me down and then I call for you

Stumbling on reasons that are far and few

I'd let it all come down and then some for you

Pretty baby, don't you leave me

I have been saving smiles for you

Pretty baby, why can't you see

You're the one that I belong to?

I'll be the embrace that keeps you warm

For you're the sun that breaks the storm

I'll be alright and I'll sleep sound

As long as you keep coming 'round

Oh pretty baby

And I know things can't last forever

But there are lessons that you'll never learn

Oh just the scent of you it makes me hurt

So how's it you that makes me better?

Pretty baby, don't you leave me

I have been saving smiles for you

Pretty baby, why can't you see?

You're the one that I belong to

I'll be the embrace that keeps you warm

For you're the sun that breaks the storm

I'll be alright and I'll sleep sound

As long as you keep coming

Why can't you hold me and never let go?

When you touch me it is me that you own

Pretty baby

Oh the place that you hold in my heart

Would you break it apart again?

Oh pretty baby

Pretty baby, don't you leave me

I have been saving smiles for you

Pretty baby, why can't you see

You're the one that I belong to?

I'll be the embrace that keeps you warm

For you're the sun that breaks the storm

I'll be alright and I'll sleep sound

As long as you keep coming 'round

Pretty baby, why can't you see?

Pretty baby, don't you leave me

Pretty baby, why can't you see?

Pretty baby, don't you leave me

Pretty baby, my pretty baby

My pretty baby, don't you leave

Credits