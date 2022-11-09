Lirik Lagu Pretty Baby – Vanessa Carlton dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 9 November 2022, 00:49 WIB
Vanessa Carlton.
Vanessa Carlton. /Tangkapan layar YouTube/Vanessa Carlton

Lirik Lagu Pretty BabyVanessa Carlton

You light me up and then I fall for you
You lay me down and then I call for you
Stumbling on reasons that are far and few
I'd let it all come down and then some for you

Pretty baby, don't you leave me
I have been saving smiles for you
Pretty baby, why can't you see
You're the one that I belong to?
I'll be the embrace that keeps you warm
For you're the sun that breaks the storm
I'll be alright and I'll sleep sound
As long as you keep coming 'round
Oh pretty baby

And I know things can't last forever
But there are lessons that you'll never learn
Oh just the scent of you it makes me hurt
So how's it you that makes me better?

Pretty baby, don't you leave me
I have been saving smiles for you
Pretty baby, why can't you see?
You're the one that I belong to
I'll be the embrace that keeps you warm
For you're the sun that breaks the storm
I'll be alright and I'll sleep sound
As long as you keep coming

Why can't you hold me and never let go?
When you touch me it is me that you own
Pretty baby
Oh the place that you hold in my heart
Would you break it apart again?
Oh pretty baby

Pretty baby, don't you leave me
I have been saving smiles for you
Pretty baby, why can't you see
You're the one that I belong to?
I'll be the embrace that keeps you warm
For you're the sun that breaks the storm
I'll be alright and I'll sleep sound
As long as you keep coming 'round

Pretty baby, why can't you see?
Pretty baby, don't you leave me
Pretty baby, why can't you see?
Pretty baby, don't you leave me
Pretty baby, my pretty baby
My pretty baby, don't you leave

Credits

Editor: Bayu Nurullah

