Lirik Lagu Gravity - John Mayer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Gravity is working against me
And gravity wants to bring me down
Oh, I'll never known what makes this man
With all the love that his heart can stand
Dream of ways to throw it all away
Whoa, gravity is working against me
And gravity wants to bring me down
Oh, twice as much ain't twice as good
And can't sustain like one half could
It's wanting more that's gonna send me to my knees
Oh twice as much ain't twice as good
And can't sustain like one half could
It's wanting more that's gonna send me to my knees
Whoa, gravity, stay the hell away from me
Whoa, gravity has taken better men than me
Now how can that be?
Just keep me where the light is
Just keep me where the light is
Just keep me where the light is
Come on keep me where the light is
Come on keep me where, keep me where the light is.
Credit
Dirilis: 2005
Album: Try!
Artis: John Mayer
Genre: R&B/Soul, Pop, Rock, Blues
Penghargaan: Penghargaan Grammy untuk Penampilan Vokal Rock Solo
Fakta di Baliknya
John Mayer dengan nama lengkap sebagai John Clayton Mayer, lahir pada tanggal 16 Oktober 1977 di Bridgeport, Connecticut, Amerika Serikat.
John Mayer merupakan penyanyi, penulis lagu, dan gitaris Amerika dengan membawakan melodi bergaya soft rock.
