Lirik Lagu Gravity - John Mayer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Gravity - John Mayer

Gravity is working against me

And gravity wants to bring me down

Oh, I'll never known what makes this man

With all the love that his heart can stand

Dream of ways to throw it all away

Whoa, gravity is working against me

And gravity wants to bring me down

Oh, twice as much ain't twice as good

And can't sustain like one half could

It's wanting more that's gonna send me to my knees

Oh twice as much ain't twice as good

And can't sustain like one half could

It's wanting more that's gonna send me to my knees

Whoa, gravity, stay the hell away from me

Whoa, gravity has taken better men than me

Now how can that be?

Just keep me where the light is

Just keep me where the light is

Just keep me where the light is

Come on keep me where the light is

Come on keep me where, keep me where the light is.

Credit

Dirilis: 2005

Album: Try!

Artis: John Mayer

Genre: R&B/Soul, Pop, Rock, Blues

Penghargaan: Penghargaan Grammy untuk Penampilan Vokal Rock Solo

Fakta di Baliknya

John Mayer dengan nama lengkap sebagai John Clayton Mayer, lahir pada tanggal 16 Oktober 1977 di Bridgeport, Connecticut, Amerika Serikat.

John Mayer merupakan penyanyi, penulis lagu, dan gitaris Amerika dengan membawakan melodi bergaya soft rock.