Lirik Lagu Your Body Is a Wonderland - John Mayer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Your Body Is a Wonderland - John Mayer
We got the afternoon
You got this room for two
One thing I've left to do
Discover me
Discovering you
One mile to every inch of
Your skin like porcelain
One pair of candy lips and
Your bubblegum tongue
And if you want love
We'll make it
Swim in a deep sea
Of blankets
Take all your big plans
And break 'em
This is bound to be a while
Your body is a wonderland
Your body is a wonder, I'll use my hands
Your body is a wonderland
Something 'bout the way the hair falls in your face
I love the shape you take when crawling towards the pillowcase
You tell me where to go and
Though I might leave to find it
I'll never let your head hit the bed
Without my hand behind it
You want love?
We'll make it
Swim in a deep sea
Of blankets
Take all your big plans
And break 'em
This is bound to be a while
Your body is a wonderland
Your body is a wonder, I'll use my hands
Your body is a wonderland
(I'll never speak again, again)
(I'll use my hands)
Damn, baby
You frustrate me
I know you're mine, all mine, all mine
But you look so good it hurts sometimes
Your body is a wonderland (I'll never speak again, again)
Your body is a wonder, I'll use my hands
Your body is a wonderland (I'll never speak again, again)
