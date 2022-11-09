Lirik Lagu Your Body Is a Wonderland - John Mayer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Your Body Is a Wonderland - John Mayer

We got the afternoon

You got this room for two

One thing I've left to do

Discover me

Discovering you

One mile to every inch of

Your skin like porcelain

One pair of candy lips and

Your bubblegum tongue

And if you want love

We'll make it

Swim in a deep sea

Of blankets

Take all your big plans

And break 'em

This is bound to be a while

Your body is a wonderland

Your body is a wonder, I'll use my hands

Your body is a wonderland

Something 'bout the way the hair falls in your face

I love the shape you take when crawling towards the pillowcase

You tell me where to go and

Though I might leave to find it

I'll never let your head hit the bed

Without my hand behind it

You want love?

We'll make it

Swim in a deep sea

Of blankets

Take all your big plans

And break 'em

This is bound to be a while

Your body is a wonderland

Your body is a wonder, I'll use my hands

Your body is a wonderland

(I'll never speak again, again)

(I'll use my hands)

Damn, baby

You frustrate me

I know you're mine, all mine, all mine

But you look so good it hurts sometimes

Your body is a wonderland (I'll never speak again, again)

Your body is a wonder, I'll use my hands

Your body is a wonderland (I'll never speak again, again)