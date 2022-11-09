Lirik lagu The Girl Next Door – Vierratale dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu The Girl Next Door – Vierratale

There was a girl next door

He wants to take her out

There was a girl next door

She′s way too beautiful

He knows she's way too young

But he didn′t give a damn

They called him crazy

But the heart speaks out

Breathe in

Don't and I don't hide your feelings

You′ll be fine with her

It′s not too late

To close your eyes and think about her

You'll be fine tonight

Hey girl, give him a chance

Make you smile, make you hug

Hey girl, don′t shut him out

You'll never know

Give him a chance to tell

"I like you"

Musician and a teacher

On days so sweet

He wants to be her someone

A part of your life

Breathe in

Don′t and I don't hide your feelings

You′ll be fine with her

(I know that you will be)

It's not too late

To close your eyes and think about her

You'll be fine tonight

Hey girl, give him a chance

Make you smile, make you hug

Hey girl, don′t shut him out

You′ll never know

Give him a chance to tell

"I like you"

Listen to my story

(This is from your heartbeat)

Listen to your heartbeat

Your heartbeat

This song is from my heart dear lover

Remember all the words

Remember all the words

Breathe in

Don't and I don′t hide your feelings

You'll be fine with her

(I know that you will be)

It′s not too late

To close your eyes and think about her

You'll be fine tonight