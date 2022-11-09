Lirik lagu The Girl Next Door – Vierratale dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu The Girl Next Door – Vierratale
There was a girl next door
He wants to take her out
There was a girl next door
She′s way too beautiful
He knows she's way too young
But he didn′t give a damn
They called him crazy
But the heart speaks out
Breathe in
Don't and I don't hide your feelings
You′ll be fine with her
It′s not too late
To close your eyes and think about her
You'll be fine tonight
Hey girl, give him a chance
Make you smile, make you hug
Hey girl, don′t shut him out
You'll never know
Give him a chance to tell
"I like you"
Musician and a teacher
On days so sweet
He wants to be her someone
A part of your life
Breathe in
Don′t and I don't hide your feelings
You′ll be fine with her
(I know that you will be)
It's not too late
To close your eyes and think about her
You'll be fine tonight
Hey girl, give him a chance
Make you smile, make you hug
Hey girl, don′t shut him out
You′ll never know
Give him a chance to tell
"I like you"
Listen to my story
(This is from your heartbeat)
Listen to your heartbeat
Your heartbeat
This song is from my heart dear lover
Remember all the words
Remember all the words
Breathe in
Don't and I don′t hide your feelings
You'll be fine with her
(I know that you will be)
It′s not too late
To close your eyes and think about her
You'll be fine tonight
Artikel Pilihan