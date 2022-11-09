Lirik Lagu Renegades Versi Jepang - ONE OK ROCK dan Fakta di Baliknya

Renegades (Japanese Version) - ONE OK ROCK

Got a fire in my soul

I've lost my faith in this broken system

Got love for my home

But if we cry is there anyone listening

We're the forgotten generation

We want an open conversation

Follow me on this road

You know we gotta let go

For all of the times

That they said it's impossible

They built the hurdles

The walls and the obstacles

When we're together you know we're unstoppable now

I'm not afraid

To tear it down and build it up again

It's not our fate

We could be the renegades

I'm here for you

Are you here for me too?

Let's start again

We could be the renegades

They've been holding us down

They've been telling us to change our voices

But we're not part of that crowd

We made our bed and we'll make our own choices

We may be underestimated

But I know one day we will make it

Time to say it out loud

We are young and we're proud

Surikoma re nuri kasane rareta

Uso wa bokura o nomikonda

We got a fight for our rights and the things we love now

I'm not afraid

To tear it down and build it up again

It's not our fate

We could be the renegades

I'm here for you

Are you here for me too?

Let's start again

We could be the renegades

We could be the renegades

Take a deep breath close your eyes and get ready

Take a deep breath close your eyes and get ready

Take a deep breath close your eyes and get ready to fly