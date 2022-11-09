Lirik Lagu Rain On Her Parade - Oslo Ibrahim dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Rain On Her Parade - Oslo Ibrahim

Never enough

Or will you even try

I’m just never never never enough

I'm always here there for you

It’s not really really really a thing

Where thought she loved me

It just the same

I'm just a rain on her parade

With all the mess that i’ve made

Just tell your heart, that i say, “hi”

Until we meet again, my love

(I'd like to try)

(But for you)

(It just never enough)

(Even if you give it a try)

(I’m just never enough)

(Just like i’m always here)

(But for you)

(It’s not really a thing)

(You’re sorry about me)

I'm just a rain on her parade

With all the mess that i’ve made

Just tell your heart, that i say, “hi”

Until we meet again, my love

Credit

Penyanyi: Oslo Ibrahim

Penulis lagu: Rio Riezky Yuliandrie

Album: The Lone Lovers

Dirilis: 15 Februari 2019

Fakta di Balik Lagu Rain On Her Parade – Oslo Ibrahim

Rain On Her Parade merupakan lagu kedua dari mini album The Lone Lovers yang dikeluarkan oleh Oslo Ibrahim pada 19 Februari 2019.