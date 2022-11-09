Lirik Lagu Rain On Her Parade - Oslo Ibrahim dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Rain On Her Parade - Oslo Ibrahim
Never enough
Or will you even try
I’m just never never never enough
I'm always here there for you
It’s not really really really a thing
Where thought she loved me
It just the same
I'm just a rain on her parade
With all the mess that i’ve made
Just tell your heart, that i say, “hi”
Until we meet again, my love
(I'd like to try)
(But for you)
(It just never enough)
(Even if you give it a try)
(I’m just never enough)
(Just like i’m always here)
(But for you)
(It’s not really a thing)
(You’re sorry about me)
I'm just a rain on her parade
With all the mess that i’ve made
Just tell your heart, that i say, “hi”
Until we meet again, my love
Credit
Penyanyi: Oslo Ibrahim
Penulis lagu: Rio Riezky Yuliandrie
Album: The Lone Lovers
Dirilis: 15 Februari 2019
Fakta di Balik Lagu Rain On Her Parade – Oslo Ibrahim
Rain On Her Parade merupakan lagu kedua dari mini album The Lone Lovers yang dikeluarkan oleh Oslo Ibrahim pada 19 Februari 2019.
