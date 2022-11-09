Lirik Lagu Don’t Cry – Vierratale dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Don’t Cry – Vierratale
I want you to stay tonight
I want you to say that "I'll be here"
I need to hear it
Let us go outside and see
See the stars that glows and feel with love
I don't wanna miss it
Hey, wait up, wait up don't you run too fast
Because I care, we care though the story must go on
Don't cry, I want you to know that we still need you
Don't cry, listen to our heart and never whisper
Don't try to forget our dreams and get away with it
Listen to the radio
We used to sing along with our song hey
Our memories stay inside
Wait up, wait up don't you run too fast
Because I care, we care though the story must go on
Don't cry, I want you to know that we still need you
Don't cry, listen to our heart and never whisper
Don't try to forget our dreams and get away with it
Come on everybody come outside and share your dreams
Don't you fake it, fake it, fake it, fake it
Come on everybody come outside and share your dreams
Don't you fake it, fake it, fake it, fake it
Artikel Pilihan