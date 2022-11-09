Lirik Lagu Don’t Cry – Vierratale dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Don’t Cry – Vierratale

I want you to stay tonight

I want you to say that "I'll be here"

I need to hear it

Let us go outside and see

See the stars that glows and feel with love

I don't wanna miss it

Hey, wait up, wait up don't you run too fast

Because I care, we care though the story must go on

Don't cry, I want you to know that we still need you

Don't cry, listen to our heart and never whisper

Don't try to forget our dreams and get away with it

Listen to the radio

We used to sing along with our song hey

Our memories stay inside

Wait up, wait up don't you run too fast

Because I care, we care though the story must go on

Don't cry, I want you to know that we still need you

Don't cry, listen to our heart and never whisper

Don't try to forget our dreams and get away with it

Come on everybody come outside and share your dreams

Don't you fake it, fake it, fake it, fake it

Come on everybody come outside and share your dreams

Don't you fake it, fake it, fake it, fake it