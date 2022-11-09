Lirik Lagu There Goes Another Love Song - Outlaws dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu There Goes Another Love Song - Outlaws

Sometimes I feel like I'm getting kinda low

Thoughts that I'm thinkin' are the reason

So I try to remember without talkin' to myself

Things that I said or maybe things that I felt about you

Sittin' in a corner of a crowded bar room

People all around me and I still feel alone

Just when I know I'm gonna break down and cry

Someone played a tune that dried the tear from my eye

There goes another love song

Someone singin' about me again

There goes another love song

Now I need more than a friend

Lonesome and lonely, far from my home

Tryin' to get back to where I know I belong

Wishin' and hopin' I was already there

I just heard a voice whispered in my ear, singin'

There goes another love song

Someone singin' about me again

There goes another love song

Now I need more than a friend

There goes another love song

Someone singin' about me again

There goes another love song

Now I need it more than a friend

There goes another love song

Someone singin' about me again

There goes another love song

Now I need more than a friend

