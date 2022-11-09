Lirik Lagu No Scared - ONE OK ROCK dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu No Scared - ONE OK ROCK

Give me more!!!!

Give me more!!!!

Give me more!!!!

I wanna bring it back, We never carry on

I wanna bring it back, We never carry on

Seize it somehow seize it somehow

Only thing I lose

We hurry on (On!), 'cuz we are coming to the end

We hurry on (Yeah!), 'cuz we are coming to the end

I know it's me I could me one from millions

I never trust anything to survive

No, no, that's all, I'll be all right

No, no, that's why you take me back

No, no, that's the price I must pay?

I've got leave you nothing to take anymore

No, no, that's all, I'll be all right

No, no, that's why you take me back

No, no, that's the price I must pay?

Now scared to death with the burning blue flame we are

Can you! reach out?!

Shout it out!! You shout it out!!

Seize it somehow, seize it somehow

Only thing I lose

We hurry on (Yeah!), 'cuz we are coming to the end

We hurry on (Yeah!), 'cuz we are coming to the end

I know it's me I could me one from millions

I never trust anything to survive

No, no, that's all, I'll be all right

No, no, that's why you take me back

No, no, that's the price I must pay?

I've got leave you nothing to take anymore