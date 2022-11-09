Lirik Lagu No Scared - ONE OK ROCK dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu No Scared - ONE OK ROCK
Give me more!!!!
Give me more!!!!
Give me more!!!!
I wanna bring it back, We never carry on
I wanna bring it back, We never carry on
Seize it somehow seize it somehow
Only thing I lose
We hurry on (On!), 'cuz we are coming to the end
We hurry on (Yeah!), 'cuz we are coming to the end
I know it's me I could me one from millions
I never trust anything to survive
No, no, that's all, I'll be all right
No, no, that's why you take me back
No, no, that's the price I must pay?
I've got leave you nothing to take anymore
No, no, that's all, I'll be all right
No, no, that's why you take me back
No, no, that's the price I must pay?
Now scared to death with the burning blue flame we are
Can you! reach out?!
Shout it out!! You shout it out!!
Seize it somehow, seize it somehow
Only thing I lose
We hurry on (Yeah!), 'cuz we are coming to the end
We hurry on (Yeah!), 'cuz we are coming to the end
I know it's me I could me one from millions
I never trust anything to survive
No, no, that's all, I'll be all right
No, no, that's why you take me back
No, no, that's the price I must pay?
I've got leave you nothing to take anymore
Artikel Pilihan