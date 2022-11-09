Lirik Lagu Diana - One Direction dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Diana - One Direction
(Yeah, yeah, yeah)
Diana
(Yeah, yeah, yeah)
[Liam:]
The front pages are your pictures,
They make you look so small,
How could someone not miss you at all?
(Oh-ah-oh)
[Harry:]
I never would mistreat ya,
Oh I'm not a criminal,
I speak a different language but I still hear your call
[All:]
Diana,
Let me be the one to light a fire inside those eyes,
You've been lonely,
You don't even know me,
But I can feel you crying,
Diana,
Let me be the one to lift your heart up and save your life,
I don't think you even realize baby you'd be saving mine
(Oh-oh)
[Zayn:]
Diana
[Niall:]
It's only been four months but
You've fallen down so far.
How could someone mislead you at all?
