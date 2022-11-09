Lirik Lagu Diana - One Direction dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Diana - One Direction

(Yeah, yeah, yeah)

Diana

(Yeah, yeah, yeah)

[Liam:]

The front pages are your pictures,

They make you look so small,

How could someone not miss you at all?

(Oh-ah-oh)

[Harry:]

I never would mistreat ya,

Oh I'm not a criminal,

I speak a different language but I still hear your call

[All:]

Diana,

Let me be the one to light a fire inside those eyes,

You've been lonely,

You don't even know me,

But I can feel you crying,

Diana,

Let me be the one to lift your heart up and save your life,

I don't think you even realize baby you'd be saving mine

(Oh-oh)

[Zayn:]

Diana

[Niall:]

It's only been four months but

You've fallen down so far.

How could someone mislead you at all?