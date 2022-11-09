Lirik Lagu Buddy - The Orwells dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Buddy - The Orwells
Forgiven, not forgotten
This could be my last day
And in case I don't see ya
I'm comin' back in May
Movin' on, did my time
Feelin' fine, feelin' fine
Keep talking, walking pretty
Remember what I say
I'm gettin' hard in the van
On our way to the bay
I got a pint in my hand
And words to make you stay
A pocket full of rubber
And my hand on your face
Movin' on, did my time
Feelin' fine, feelin' fine
Goodbye Buddy
Goodbye Buddy
Credit
Penyanyi: The Orwells
Penulis lagu: Matthews O’keefe, Grant Brinner, Henry Brinner, Dominic Corso, Mario Cuomo.
Album: Teribble Human Beings
Dirilis: 3 Oktober 2016
Artikel Pilihan