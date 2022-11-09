Lirik Lagu Buddy - The Orwells dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Buddy - The Orwells

Forgiven, not forgotten

This could be my last day

And in case I don't see ya

I'm comin' back in May

Movin' on, did my time

Feelin' fine, feelin' fine

Keep talking, walking pretty

Remember what I say

I'm gettin' hard in the van

On our way to the bay

I got a pint in my hand

And words to make you stay

A pocket full of rubber

And my hand on your face

Movin' on, did my time

Feelin' fine, feelin' fine

Goodbye Buddy

Goodbye Buddy

Credit

Penyanyi: The Orwells

Penulis lagu: Matthews O’keefe, Grant Brinner, Henry Brinner, Dominic Corso, Mario Cuomo.

Album: Teribble Human Beings

Dirilis: 3 Oktober 2016