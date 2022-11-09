Lirik Lagu Breaker Breaker - Outlaws dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Breaker Breaker - Outlaws
Breaker breaker, take me home
You're the one I want to see
Gimme your north bound seven five,
I've been heading for that camping town
South-bound is my ride
Eight more hours, I'll be shifting gears
Look over my shoulder
Guy, won't you lend me your ears?
It's been so long since I've seen my home
I've got to get on down that road tonight
The one I love is waitin' there for me
With open arms and love in her eyes
Seeing the days and the nights pass me by
I've been seeing the road signs
The white lines are in my eyes
Hands on the wheel and my radio on
This is pony boy breaker down and I'm goin' home
You know I've tried to make the best of it
But there's somethings a man's just got to do
The big ten wheels keep rollin' along
And I'll be there before the mornin' dew
Breaker breaker take me home, clear the highway for me
Breaker breaker take me home
You're the one I wanna see
Hearin' that old lonesome highway song
I been hearin' the diesel hum, she's runnin' again
