Lirik Lagu Breaker Breaker - Outlaws dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Breaker Breaker - Outlaws

Breaker breaker, take me home

You're the one I want to see

Gimme your north bound seven five,

I've been heading for that camping town

South-bound is my ride

Eight more hours, I'll be shifting gears

Look over my shoulder

Guy, won't you lend me your ears?

It's been so long since I've seen my home

I've got to get on down that road tonight

The one I love is waitin' there for me

With open arms and love in her eyes

Seeing the days and the nights pass me by

I've been seeing the road signs

The white lines are in my eyes

Hands on the wheel and my radio on

This is pony boy breaker down and I'm goin' home

You know I've tried to make the best of it

But there's somethings a man's just got to do

The big ten wheels keep rollin' along

And I'll be there before the mornin' dew

Breaker breaker take me home, clear the highway for me

Breaker breaker take me home

You're the one I wanna see

Hearin' that old lonesome highway song

I been hearin' the diesel hum, she's runnin' again