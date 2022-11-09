Lirik Lagu My Love - Celine Dion dan Fakta di Baliknya

My Love - Celine Dion

My love, we have seen it all

The Endless confession,The rise and fall

As fragile as a child

Lately I'm sorry I can't hold a smile

But I stand tall to get by

No matter how hard I try to hide

Did you know I take the time for you

Did you know that I would see you through

Did you know that I would play the part

I must've made it clear right from the start

My love, can you give me strength

Somehow I forgot how to ease my pain

I know I'm right where I belong

Something from nothing never proved me wrong

But I stand tall to get by

No matter how hard I try to hide

Did you know I take the time for you

Did you know that I would see you through

Did you know that I would play the part

I must've made it clear right from the start

I would share my whole life with you

Would you do the same for me

I would give all I am to you

Would you do the same for me

And I will stand tall to get by

No matter how hard I try to hide

Could you see I've been brave

Did you notice all my mistakes

There were times I could feel you read my mind

Did you know I take the time for you

Did you know that I would see you through

Did you know that I would play the part

I know I made it clear right from the start