Lirik Lagu Love Can Move Mountains - Celine Dion dan Fakta di Baliknya

Love Can Move Mountains - Celine Dion
Faith
Trust
Love, love
Love can
Love can move mountains
There ain't a dream that don't have a chance to come true now
It just takes a little faith, baby
Anything that we want to do we can do now
There ain't nothing in our way, baby
Nothing our love couldn't rise above
We can get through the night
We can get to the light
Long as we got our love to light the way
With a little faith
Just a little trust
If you believe in love
Love can move mountains
Believe in your heart
And feel, feel it in your soul
And love, love can
Love can move mountains
Oh, yeah, baby
Oceans deep and mountains high
They can't stop us
Because love is on our side, baby
We can reach the heavens and touch the sky
Just believe it, believe in you and I, baby
If we got love that is strong enough
We can do anything
We can through anything
'Cause through it all love will always find a way
Just a little faith
Just a little trust
If you believe in love
Love can move mountains
Believe in your heart
And feel, feel it in your soul
And love, baby, love can
Love can move mountains
Artikel Pilihan