Lirik Lagu You Lost Me - Christina Aguilera dan Fakta di Baliknya

You Lost Me - Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera-You Lost Me

I am done, smoking gun

We've lost it all, the love is gone

She has won, now it's no fun

We've lost it all, the love is gone

And we had magic

And this is tragic

You couldn't keep your hands to yourself

I feel like our world's been infected

And somehow you left me neglected

We've found our lives been changed

Babe, you lost me

And we tried, oh how we cried

We lost ourselves, the love has died

And though we tried you can't deny

We're left as shells, we lost the fight

And we had magic

And this is tragic

You couldn't keep your hands to yourself

I feel like our world's been infected

And somehow you left me neglected

We've found our lives been changed

Babe, you lost me

Now I know you're sorry and we were sweet

But you chose lust when you deceived me

And you'll regret it, but it's too late

How can I ever trust you again?

I feel like our world's been infected

And somehow you left me neglected

We've found our lives been changed

Babe, you lost me