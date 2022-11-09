Lirik Lagu Let There Be Love - Christina Aguilera dan Fakta di Baliknya

Let There Be Love - Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera-Let There Be Love

Mmm, oh yeah

Oh, yeah

Let's go

I wanna tell you my secret (Yeah)

With just the sound of my breathing (Yeah)

I wanna know your heart's beating (Yeah)

I wanna tell ya, I wanna tell ya (Yeah)

Ah-ooh, like that

Yeah, it feels so good that I can't hold back

Ah-ooh, like that

Hit the right spot, makin' my eyes roll back

Let there be, let there be love

Here in the, here in the dark

Turnin' me, turnin' me on

Not gonna fight anymore

'Cause I want your touch (Let's go)

Let there be love

Here in the, here in the dark

Turnin' me, turnin' me on

Not gonna fight anymore

'Cause I want your touch (Let's go)

Want you to tell me you need it (Yeah)

I wanna hear it repeated (Come on, yeah)

Want you to take me completely (Yeah, yeah)

Want you to tell me, want you to tell me (Yeah)

Ah-ooh, like that

Yeah, it feels so good that I can't hold back

Ah-ooh, say it like that

Hit the right spot, makin' my eyes roll back

Let there be, let there be love

Here in the, here in the dark

Turnin' me, turnin' me on

Not gonna fight anymore

'Cause I want your touch (Let's go)

Let there be love

Here in the, here in the dark

Turnin' me, turnin' me on (Turnin' me on)

Not gonna fight anymore

'Cause I want your touch (Let's go)

Let there be, let there be love

Let there be, let there be love

Let there be, let there be love

Let there be, let there be love

Oh, yeah, yeah

(Let's go!) Let there be love

Oh yeah, oh yeah, oh yeah