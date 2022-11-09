Lirik Lagu Let There Be Love - Christina Aguilera dan Fakta di Baliknya

Let There Be Love - Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera-Let There Be Love
Mmm, oh yeah
Oh, yeah
Let's go
I wanna tell you my secret (Yeah)
With just the sound of my breathing (Yeah)
I wanna know your heart's beating (Yeah)
I wanna tell ya, I wanna tell ya (Yeah)
Ah-ooh, like that
Yeah, it feels so good that I can't hold back
Ah-ooh, like that
Hit the right spot, makin' my eyes roll back
Let there be, let there be love
Here in the, here in the dark
Turnin' me, turnin' me on
Not gonna fight anymore
'Cause I want your touch (Let's go)
Let there be love
Here in the, here in the dark
Turnin' me, turnin' me on
Not gonna fight anymore
'Cause I want your touch (Let's go)
Want you to tell me you need it (Yeah)
I wanna hear it repeated (Come on, yeah)
Want you to take me completely (Yeah, yeah)
Want you to tell me, want you to tell me (Yeah)
Ah-ooh, like that
Yeah, it feels so good that I can't hold back
Ah-ooh, say it like that
Hit the right spot, makin' my eyes roll back
Let there be, let there be love
Here in the, here in the dark
Turnin' me, turnin' me on
Not gonna fight anymore
'Cause I want your touch (Let's go)
Let there be love
Here in the, here in the dark
Turnin' me, turnin' me on (Turnin' me on)
Not gonna fight anymore
'Cause I want your touch (Let's go)
Let there be, let there be love
Let there be, let there be love
Let there be, let there be love
Let there be, let there be love
Oh, yeah, yeah
(Let's go!) Let there be love
Oh yeah, oh yeah, oh yeah
Artikel Pilihan