Lirik Lagu Supersonic - OASIS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Supersonic - OASIS
I need to be myself
I can't be no-one else
I'm feeling supersonic, give me gin and tonic
You can have it all, but how much do you want it?
You make me laugh
Give me your autograph
Can I ride with you in your BMW?
You can sail with me in my yellow submarine
You need to find out
'Cause no-one's gonna tell you what I'm on about
You need to find a way for what you want to say
But before tomorrow
'Cause my friend said he'd take you home
He sits in a corner all alone
He lives under a waterfall
Nobody can see him
Nobody can ever hear him call
Nobody can ever hear him call
You need to be yourself
You can't be no-one else
I know a girl called Elsa, she's into Alka-Seltzer
She sniffs it through a cane on a supersonic train
And she makes me laugh
I got her autograph
She done it with a doctor on a helicopter
She's sniffing in a tissue selling the Big Issue
When she finds out
No-one's gonna tell her what I'm on about
You need to find a way for what you want to say
But before tomorrow
'Cause my friend said he'd take you home
He sits in a corner all alone
He lives under a waterfall
Nobody can see him
Nobody can ever hear him call
Nobody can ever hear him call
Credit
Penyanyi: OASIS
Penulis lagu: Noel Gallagher
Album: Definitely Maybe
Dirilis: 11 April 1993
Label: Creation Records dan Epic Records
