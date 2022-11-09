Lirik Lagu Oceanic Feeling - Lorde dan Fakta di Baliknya

Oceanic Feeling - Lorde

It's a blue day

We could jump Bulli

When I hit that water

When it holds me

I think about my father

Doing the same thing

When he was a boy

When he was a boy

It's a blue day

We could go fishing

You'll catch the big one

Ah

Sliding the knife under the skin

Grateful for this offering

And all the living things under the sun

Under the sun

Little brother, I think you're an angel

I see your silver chain levitate

When you're kickflipping

Baby boy, you're super cool

I know you're scared, so was I

But all will be revealed in time (time, time)

Oh, look, the rays are in the bay now

Can you hear the waves and the cicadas all around?

I can make anything real

Brain so hot, it's a summer body

Every day is blue and never cloudy

Don't look down

I can make anything real

In the future

If I have a daughter

Will she have my waist

Or my widow's peak?

My dreamer's disposition or my wicked streak?

Will she split a tab with her lover?

Laugh at the stars like her mother

When she was a girl?

When she was a girl?

Now the cherry-black lipstick's gathering dust in a drawer

I don't need her anymore

'Cause I got this power

Just had to breathe (breathe out, breathe out, breathe out, breathe out)

And tune in (tune in, tune in, tune in, tune in)

I just had to breathe (breathe out, breathe out, breathe out, breathe out)

And tune in (tune in, tune in, tune in, tune in)

I just had to breathe

And tune in

I just had to breathe

And tune in

I just had to breathe

Oh, was enlightenment found?

No, but I'm trying, taking it one year at a time

Oh, oh, can you hear the sound?

It's shimmering higher

On the beach, I'm building a pyre

(Use the wood brought in by the tide)

I know you'll show me how, I'll know when it's time to

Take off my robes and step into the choir

