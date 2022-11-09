Lirik Lagu Falling – Harry Styles dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Falling – Harry Styles

I'm in my bed

And you're not here

And there's no one to blame but the drink in my wandering hands

Forget what I said

It's not what I meant

And I can't take it back, I can't unpack the baggage you left

What am I now? What am I now?

What if I'm someone I don't want around?

I'm falling again, I'm falling again, I'm falling

What if I'm down? What if I'm out?

What if I'm someone you won't talk about?

I'm falling again, I'm falling again, I'm falling

You said you care

And you missed me too

And I'm well aware I write too many songs about you

And the coffee's out

At the Beachwood Cafe

And it kills me 'cause I know we've run out of things we can say

What am I now? What am I now?

What if I'm someone I don't want around?

I'm falling again, I'm falling again, I'm falling

What if I'm down? What if I'm out?

What if I'm someone you won't talk about?

I'm falling again, I'm falling again, I'm falling

And I get the feeling that you'll never need me again

What am I now? What am I now?

What if you're someone I just want around

I'm falling again, I'm falling again, I'm falling

What if I'm down? What if I'm out?

What if I'm someone you won't talk about?

I'm falling again, I'm falling again, I'm falling