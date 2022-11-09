Lirik Lagu Personal - HRVY dan Fakta di Baliknya

I don't know why'd do this to me
You're so cold
You'd be playing like
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
I got told danger follows everywhere you go
But I still be like
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
This the part where I'm gonna get hurt
I never listened but I didn't deserve it
I was young and she was my first love
So they say that you live and you learn
Like yeah she gone mess with you head
Oh yeah and she'll flirt with your friends, oh yeah
Make you wish you were dead
Everytime she moves on she says
(Don't take it personal)
(Don't take it personal)
Every time she moves on she says
Who else knows
All my friends are blowing up my phone
Something's telling me
No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no
Oh, this the part where I'm gonna get hurt
I never listened but I didn't deserve it
I was young and she was my first love
So they say that you live and you learn
Like yeah she gone mess with you head
Oh yeah and she'll flirt with your friends, oh yeah
Make you wish you were dead
Every time she moves on she says
(Don't take it personal)
(Don't take it personal)
Every time she moves on she says
She won't don't no favors
Beautiful but she dangerous
She was only gone break you
Drive me crazy like
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
She won't don't no favors
Beautiful but she dangerous
She was only gone break you
Drive me crazy like
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Artikel Pilihan