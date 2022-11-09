Lirik Lagu Younger – The Hails dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Younger – The Hails

It’s in the light that you left him

It’s in the light that you left on my door in the morn

And I know why

But you don't know me like that, no

It's in the light that you left him

It's in the light that you left on my door in the morn'

And I know why

But you don't know me like that, no

'Cause it's the only thing I wanted

When I had it in the morning so

Girl, it's the only thing that's stopping me

And I don't ever want to say no

Because it's too late

You're too late about it

Tell me how it was when you were younger

And though I don't wait

No, I can't wait around it

Tell me how it was when you were younger

It's in the light that you left him

It's in the light that you left on my door at the morgue

And I know I died

But you don't know me like that, no

'Cause it's the only thing I wanted

When I had it in the morning so

Girl, it's the only thing that's stopping me

And I don't ever want to say no

Because it's too late

You're too late about it

Tell me how it was when you were younger

And though I don't wait

No, I can't wait around it

Tell me how it was when you were younger

I don't know why I didn't mind

So tell me how it was when you were younger

I don't know why I didn't mind

So tell me how it was when you were younger

And I don't know why I didn't mind

So tell me how it was when you were younger

I don't know why I didn't mind, no

