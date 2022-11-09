Lirik Lagu Younger – The Hails dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Younger – The Hails
It’s in the light that you left him
It’s in the light that you left on my door in the morn
And I know why
But you don't know me like that, no
It's in the light that you left him
It's in the light that you left on my door in the morn'
And I know why
But you don't know me like that, no
'Cause it's the only thing I wanted
When I had it in the morning so
Girl, it's the only thing that's stopping me
And I don't ever want to say no
Because it's too late
You're too late about it
Tell me how it was when you were younger
And though I don't wait
No, I can't wait around it
Tell me how it was when you were younger
It's in the light that you left him
It's in the light that you left on my door at the morgue
And I know I died
But you don't know me like that, no
'Cause it's the only thing I wanted
When I had it in the morning so
Girl, it's the only thing that's stopping me
And I don't ever want to say no
Because it's too late
You're too late about it
Tell me how it was when you were younger
And though I don't wait
No, I can't wait around it
Tell me how it was when you were younger
I don't know why I didn't mind
So tell me how it was when you were younger
I don't know why I didn't mind
So tell me how it was when you were younger
And I don't know why I didn't mind
So tell me how it was when you were younger
I don't know why I didn't mind, no
