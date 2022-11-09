Lirik Lagu Healer - Teddy Adhitya dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Healer - Teddy Adhitya
I don't wanna go blue
So lost with no direction
I don't wanna go thru
All those bad days anymore
When I first see you in a silhouette
On a sunrise
You're rythm get to mine
When I heard you singin' out loud
Tellin' stories in a black and white
My misery has ended
Oohh.
Healer
I was numb but now
You make me feel again
Whenever I so close to you
I see no one else but you
Sure you already knew
I was blind but now
You make me see again
I see rainbow in your voice
All them sweet sound of your heart of gold
When I first see you in a silhouette
On a sunrise
You're rythm get to mine
When I heard you singin' out loud
Tellin' stories in a black and white
My misery has ended
I was numb but now
You make me feel again
Whenever I so close to you
I see no one else but you
Sure you already knew
I was blind but now
You make me see again
I see rainbow in your voice
All them sweet sound of your
Heart of gold
Oohh.
Healer
Credit:
Artis: Teddy Adhitya
Album: Nothing Is Real
Dirilis: 2018
Genre: Pop
Title: Healer
Fakta di Balik Lagu Healer – Teddy Adhitya
Lagu Healer merupakan salah satu lagu pemilik penyanyi Teddy Adhitya yang resmi diriilis pada tahun 2018. Lagu yang berdurasi 5:10 menit ini merupakan salah satu lagu dari album Teddy Adhitya yang bertajuk Nothing Is Real.
Artikel Pilihan