Lirik Lagu Healer - Teddy Adhitya dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Healer - Teddy Adhitya

I don't wanna go blue

So lost with no direction

I don't wanna go thru

All those bad days anymore

When I first see you in a silhouette

On a sunrise

You're rythm get to mine

When I heard you singin' out loud

Tellin' stories in a black and white

My misery has ended

Oohh.

Healer

I was numb but now

You make me feel again

Whenever I so close to you

I see no one else but you

Sure you already knew

I was blind but now

You make me see again

I see rainbow in your voice

All them sweet sound of your heart of gold

When I first see you in a silhouette

On a sunrise

You're rythm get to mine

When I heard you singin' out loud

Tellin' stories in a black and white

My misery has ended

I was numb but now

You make me feel again

Whenever I so close to you

I see no one else but you

Sure you already knew

I was blind but now

You make me see again

I see rainbow in your voice

All them sweet sound of your

Heart of gold

Oohh.

Healer

Credit:

Artis: Teddy Adhitya

Album: Nothing Is Real

Dirilis: 2018

Genre: Pop

Title: Healer

Fakta di Balik Lagu Healer – Teddy Adhitya

Lagu Healer merupakan salah satu lagu pemilik penyanyi Teddy Adhitya yang resmi diriilis pada tahun 2018. Lagu yang berdurasi 5:10 menit ini merupakan salah satu lagu dari album Teddy Adhitya yang bertajuk Nothing Is Real.