Lirik Lagu Eyes on Me - Celine Dion dan Fakta di Baliknya

I know that once in love
You don't think of the devil who's inside
And maybe there'll come one day
When you'll feel safe and I won't have the time
You'll hear what you wanna hear
Blink once I could disappear
Some rules to the game will make it
right for both of us
Just say what you wanna say
I've got it to give away
We both wanna to make it last
So keep your eyes on me
Your eyes on me
It's not an illusion
That you're the one
And I have fallen deep
When we're apart
You must only think of me
Temptation is all around
Take good care of what you've found
That's why when I turn around
You better keep
No matter what you think I need
No matter what you think I need
No matter what you once believed
If you're mine
So you better say
No matter what you think of me
No it doesn't really matter what you once believed
I wanna be the air you breathe
Yeah you better be everything you said you'd be
I wanna be the only one
Or we can't go on
No matter what you think I need
You better keep your eyes on me
Say that you want me
Open up your heart
Even if it's hard
Say that you need me
Then let him know
Baby don't put on a show
Say that you need me
Tell 'em how you feel
Let 'em know it's real
And if you love me
Never turn your back
Gonna keep my eyes on that
