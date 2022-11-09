Lirik Lagu Eyes on Me - Celine Dion dan Fakta di Baliknya

Eyes on Me - Celine Dion

I know that once in love

You don't think of the devil who's inside

And maybe there'll come one day

When you'll feel safe and I won't have the time

You'll hear what you wanna hear

Blink once I could disappear

Some rules to the game will make it

right for both of us

Just say what you wanna say

I've got it to give away

We both wanna to make it last

So keep your eyes on me

Your eyes on me

It's not an illusion

That you're the one

And I have fallen deep

When we're apart

You must only think of me

Temptation is all around

Take good care of what you've found

That's why when I turn around

You better keep

No matter what you think I need

No matter what you think I need

No matter what you once believed

If you're mine

So you better say

No matter what you think of me

No it doesn't really matter what you once believed

I wanna be the air you breathe

Yeah you better be everything you said you'd be

I wanna be the only one

Or we can't go on

No matter what you think I need

You better keep your eyes on me

Say that you want me

Open up your heart

Even if it's hard

Say that you need me

Then let him know

Baby don't put on a show

Say that you need me

Tell 'em how you feel

Let 'em know it's real

And if you love me

Never turn your back

Gonna keep my eyes on that