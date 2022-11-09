Lirik Lagu Step On – Happy Mondays dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Step On – Happy Mondays
You're twistin' my melon man, you know you talk so hip man
You're twistin' my melon man, call the cops
Hey rainmaker, come away from that man
You know he's gonna take away your promised land
Hey good lady he just wants what you got you know
He'll never stop until he's taken the lot
(Hey hey hey he hey hey)
Gonna stamp out your fire, he can change your desire
Don't you know he can make you forget you're a man
Gonna stamp out your fire, he can change your desire
Don't you know he can make you forget you're a man
You're a man
Hey rainmaker he got golden plans I tell you
He'll make a stranger in your own land
Hey good lady he's got God on his side he got a double
Tongue you never think he would lie
Gonna stamp out your fire, he can change your desire
Don't you know he can make you forget you're a man
Gonna stamp out your fire, he can change your desire
Don't you know he can make you forget you're a man
You're a man
He's gonna step on you again, he's gonna step on you
He's gonna step on you again, he's gonna step on you
Hey rainmaker, come away from that man
You know he's gonna take away your promised land
Hey good lady he's got God on his side he got a double
Tongue you never think he would lie
Gonna stamp out your fire, he can change your desire
Don't you know he can make you forget you're a man
Gonna stamp out your fire, he can change your desire
Don't you know he can make you forget you're a man
You're a man
