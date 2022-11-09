Lirik Lagu Step On – Happy Mondays dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Step On – Happy Mondays

You're twistin' my melon man, you know you talk so hip man

You're twistin' my melon man, call the cops

Hey rainmaker, come away from that man

You know he's gonna take away your promised land

Hey good lady he just wants what you got you know

He'll never stop until he's taken the lot

(Hey hey hey he hey hey)

Gonna stamp out your fire, he can change your desire

Don't you know he can make you forget you're a man

Gonna stamp out your fire, he can change your desire

Don't you know he can make you forget you're a man

You're a man

Hey rainmaker he got golden plans I tell you

He'll make a stranger in your own land

Hey good lady he's got God on his side he got a double

Tongue you never think he would lie

Gonna stamp out your fire, he can change your desire

Don't you know he can make you forget you're a man

Gonna stamp out your fire, he can change your desire

Don't you know he can make you forget you're a man

You're a man

He's gonna step on you again, he's gonna step on you

He's gonna step on you again, he's gonna step on you

Hey rainmaker, come away from that man

You know he's gonna take away your promised land

Hey good lady he's got God on his side he got a double

Tongue you never think he would lie

Gonna stamp out your fire, he can change your desire

Don't you know he can make you forget you're a man

Gonna stamp out your fire, he can change your desire

Don't you know he can make you forget you're a man

You're a man