Lirik Lagu Gone - Teddy Adhitya dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Gone - Teddy Adhitya

You better be gone

Gone, gone, gone

Gone, gone

You better be gone

You better be gone

You better be gone

Gone, gone, gone

Gone, gone

You better be gone

Oh, I remember that day

We were passionately love

We cruising out the town

Got ourselves in care of it

Light out some elements of sigh

Hope I pull the spaceship 'til we touch

We go hard

We made the pillow wet

All night long I was over you

Now I realize it was all that

That gives me holding on to you

Now I just wanna get over it

I'm fuckin sick with that all bullshit

So, you better be gone

Gone, gone, gone

Gone, gone

You better be gone

You better be gone

You better be gone

Gone, gone, gone

Gone, gone

You better be gone

You better be gone

It's your move

It's your touch

It's your gentleness

When you hold that

It's your lips

When you get down on me

Love means nothing

When I'm done trying

'Cause I realize it was all that

That gives me holding on to you

Now I just wanna get over it

I'm fuckin sick with that all bullshit

So, you better be gone

Gone, gone, gone

Gone, gone

You better be gone

You better be gone

You better be gone

Gone, gone, gone

Gone, gone

You better be gone

You better be gone

I said, you better be gone

Gone, gone, gone

Gone, gone

You better be gone

You better be gone

You better be gone

Gone, gone, gone

Gone, gone

You better be gone

You better be gone

You better be gone gone (you better be)

Gone, gone, gone, gone (you better be)

Gone, gone (you better be)

Gone, gone, gone, gone, gone (you better be)

Credit:

Artis: Teddy Adhitya

Dirilis: 2017

Album: Nothing Is Real

Genre: Pop

Title: Gone

Fakta di Balik Lagu Gone – Teddy Adhitya

Lagu Gone merupakan salah satu lagu pemilik penyanyi Teddy Adhitya yang resmi diriilis pada tahun 2017. Lagu yang berdurasi 4:02menit ini merupakan salah satu lagu dari album Teddy Adhitya yang bertajuk Nothing Is Real.