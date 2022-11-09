Lirik Lagu The Reason - Celine Dion dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
9 November 2022, 03:55 WIB
Celine Dion.
Celine Dion. /

The Reason - Celine Dion

I figured it out
I was high and low and everything in between
I was wicked and wild, baby, you know what I mean
Till there was you, yeah, you

Something went wrong
I made a deal with the devil for an empty I.O.U.
Been to hell and back, but an angel was looking through
It was you, yeah, you
It's all because of you

You are the reason
You are the reason I wake up every day
And sleep through the night
You are the reason, the reason

In the middle of the night
I'm going down 'cause I adore you
I want to floor you

I'm giving it up
No more running around spinning my wheel
You came out of my dream and made it real
I know what I feel
It's you
It's all because of you

You are the reason
You are the reason I wake up every day
And sleep through the night
You are the reason, the reason

In the middle of the night
I'm going down 'cause I want you
I want to touch you
I want to floor you
You are the reason, baby

You are the reason
You are the reason I wake up every day
And sleep through the night
You are the reason, the reason

Editor: Ahlaqul Karima

