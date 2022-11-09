Lirik Lagu The Reason - Celine Dion dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Reason - Celine Dion

I figured it out

I was high and low and everything in between

I was wicked and wild, baby, you know what I mean

Till there was you, yeah, you

Something went wrong

I made a deal with the devil for an empty I.O.U.

Been to hell and back, but an angel was looking through

It was you, yeah, you

It's all because of you

You are the reason

You are the reason I wake up every day

And sleep through the night

You are the reason, the reason

In the middle of the night

I'm going down 'cause I adore you

I want to floor you

I'm giving it up

No more running around spinning my wheel

You came out of my dream and made it real

I know what I feel

It's you

It's all because of you

You are the reason

You are the reason I wake up every day

And sleep through the night

You are the reason, the reason

In the middle of the night

I'm going down 'cause I want you

I want to touch you

I want to floor you

You are the reason, baby

You are the reason

You are the reason I wake up every day

And sleep through the night

You are the reason, the reason