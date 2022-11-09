Lirik Lagu The Reason - Celine Dion dan Fakta di Baliknya

I figured it out
I was high and low and everything in between
I was wicked and wild, baby, you know what I mean
Till there was you, yeah, you
I made a deal with the devil for an empty I.O.U.
Been to hell and back, but an angel was looking through
It was you, yeah, you
It's all because of you
You are the reason
You are the reason I wake up every day
And sleep through the night
You are the reason, the reason
In the middle of the night
I'm going down 'cause I adore you
I want to floor you
I'm giving it up
No more running around spinning my wheel
You came out of my dream and made it real
I know what I feel
It's you
It's all because of you
You are the reason
You are the reason I wake up every day
And sleep through the night
You are the reason, the reason
In the middle of the night
I'm going down 'cause I want you
I want to touch you
I want to floor you
You are the reason, baby
You are the reason
You are the reason I wake up every day
And sleep through the night
You are the reason, the reason
