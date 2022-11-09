Lirik Lagu Really - Teddy Adhitya dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Really - Teddy Adhitya
To be the one that hold you tight in your cold night
To give you all that you deserve is all I want
I will be here when you're afraid
I will prove you wrong
Now I know why
I just can't stop writing you songs
And you said to me you were drowned in your emotion
Emotionally unavailable
And you said to me you were dead inside
But I will prove you wrong
'Cause I really really really really
Yes I really really really really
Girl, I really really really really
Really in love with you
Yes I really really really really
'Cause I really really really really
Girl I really really really really
Really in love with you
And you said to me you were drowned in your emotion
Emotionally unavailable
And you said to me you were dead inside
But I will prove you wrong
'Cause I really really really really
Yes I really really really really
Girl, I really really really really
Really in love with you
Yes I really really really really
'Cause I really really really really
Girl I really really really really
Really in love with you
Yes I really really really really
'Cause I really really really really
Girl I really really really really
Really in love with you
Credit:
Artis: Teddy Adhitya
Dirilis: 2019
Title: Really
Album: Question Mark
Genre: Pop
Fakta di Balik Lagu Really – Teddy Adhitya
Lagu Really merupakan salah satu lagu pemilik penyanyi Teddy Adhitya yang resmi diriilis pada tahun 2019. Lagu yang berdurasi 3:45 menit ini merupakan salah satu lagu dari album Teddy Adhitya yang bertajuk Question Mark.
