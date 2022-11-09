Lirik Lagu Really - Teddy Adhitya dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Really - Teddy Adhitya

To be the one that hold you tight in your cold night

To give you all that you deserve is all I want

I will be here when you're afraid

I will prove you wrong

Now I know why

I just can't stop writing you songs

And you said to me you were drowned in your emotion

Emotionally unavailable

And you said to me you were dead inside

But I will prove you wrong

'Cause I really really really really

Yes I really really really really

Girl, I really really really really

Really in love with you

Yes I really really really really

'Cause I really really really really

Girl I really really really really

Really in love with you

And you said to me you were drowned in your emotion

Emotionally unavailable

And you said to me you were dead inside

But I will prove you wrong

'Cause I really really really really

Yes I really really really really

Girl, I really really really really

Really in love with you

Yes I really really really really

'Cause I really really really really

Girl I really really really really

Really in love with you

Yes I really really really really

'Cause I really really really really

Girl I really really really really

Really in love with you

Credit:

Artis: Teddy Adhitya

Dirilis: 2019

Title: Really

Album: Question Mark

Genre: Pop

Fakta di Balik Lagu Really – Teddy Adhitya

Lagu Really merupakan salah satu lagu pemilik penyanyi Teddy Adhitya yang resmi diriilis pada tahun 2019. Lagu yang berdurasi 3:45 menit ini merupakan salah satu lagu dari album Teddy Adhitya yang bertajuk Question Mark.