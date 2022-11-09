Lirik Lagu Be the Man - Celine Dion dan Fakta di Baliknya

Be the Man - Celine Dion

I would fight not to ever fall too deep

Never sure that love would grow

Now at night as I lay me down to sleep

I could never let you go

And lying here with you, I still can't believe it's true

Never thought that I would ever find a love

That lasts forever

Be the man that's mine

Find the love that never goes away

Be the heart I know will be

The one that beats for me, be the man

Used to be scared if I would ever get this close

I'm not afraid to touch you now

Long before I knew, I'd be making love to you

I dreamed that maybe I would one day

Lose myself in someone, someday

Be the man that's mine

I always try to find the love that never goes away

Be the heart I know will be

The one that beats for me, be the man

Take me where I have never been

I will follow you, you'll never be alone

I will run, run to you

I never thought that I would ever find a love

That lasts forever

Be the man that's mine

I always try to find the love that never goes away

Tell me we will always be together

Make us stay in love this way forever

Be the heart I know will be

The one that beats for me

Wherever you may be

Always be with me, be the man