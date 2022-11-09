Lirik Lagu Be the Man - Celine Dion dan Fakta di Baliknya

I would fight not to ever fall too deep
Never sure that love would grow
Now at night as I lay me down to sleep
I could never let you go
And lying here with you, I still can't believe it's true
Never thought that I would ever find a love
That lasts forever
Be the man that's mine
Find the love that never goes away
Be the heart I know will be
The one that beats for me, be the man
Used to be scared if I would ever get this close
I'm not afraid to touch you now
Long before I knew, I'd be making love to you
I dreamed that maybe I would one day
Lose myself in someone, someday
Be the man that's mine
I always try to find the love that never goes away
Be the heart I know will be
The one that beats for me, be the man
Take me where I have never been
I will follow you, you'll never be alone
I will run, run to you
I never thought that I would ever find a love
That lasts forever
Be the man that's mine
I always try to find the love that never goes away
Tell me we will always be together
Make us stay in love this way forever
Be the heart I know will be
The one that beats for me
Wherever you may be
Always be with me, be the man
Artikel Pilihan