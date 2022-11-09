Lirik Lagu Stand by Your Side - Celine Dion dan Fakta di Baliknya

Stand by Your Side - Celine Dion
I cry and you comfort me
I'm lost and you hear my scream
So it's hard to watch you falling
When you run so deep in me
You live in me
Gonna stand by your side now
Let me kiss all your tears away
You can stay in my arms now
And I know I can make you believe again
I walk but you can run through fire
I search for reasons and baby you inspire
But I know somebody hurt you
And I know you really need a friend
Well you can take my hand
Gonna stand by your side now
Let me kiss all your tears away
You can stay in my arms now
And I know I can make you believe again
So when you're feeling like you can't go on
Don't you know
You never walk alone no
And you live in me
Gonna stand by your side now
Let me kiss all your tears away
You can stay in my arms now
And I know I can make you believe again
I'm gonna stand, stand by your side
Kiss all your tears away tonight
I'm gonna stand, stand by your side
Make you believe again
I wanna look in your eyes now and see you smiling again
