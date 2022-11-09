Lirik Lagu Stand by Your Side - Celine Dion dan Fakta di Baliknya

Stand by Your Side - Celine Dion

I cry and you comfort me

I'm lost and you hear my scream

So it's hard to watch you falling

When you run so deep in me

You live in me

Gonna stand by your side now

Let me kiss all your tears away

You can stay in my arms now

And I know I can make you believe again

I walk but you can run through fire

I search for reasons and baby you inspire

But I know somebody hurt you

And I know you really need a friend

Well you can take my hand

Gonna stand by your side now

Let me kiss all your tears away

You can stay in my arms now

And I know I can make you believe again

So when you're feeling like you can't go on

Don't you know

You never walk alone no

And you live in me

Gonna stand by your side now

Let me kiss all your tears away

You can stay in my arms now

And I know I can make you believe again

I'm gonna stand, stand by your side

Kiss all your tears away tonight

I'm gonna stand, stand by your side

Make you believe again

I wanna look in your eyes now and see you smiling again

