Lirik Lagu One Heart - Celine Dion dan Fakta di Baliknya

One Heart - Celine Dion

(One heart you are following)

You can run and you can begin'

In a place where you don't fit in

Love will find a way ...yeah

When you're down, you can start again

Turn around anything you're in

Love will find a place yeah

If you got one heart you are followin'

One dream keeps you wondering

Love lights your way through the night

One wish keeps you tryin'

What's your silver lining

Loves lights your way through the night

You can fall a thousand time

You can feel like you've lost your mind

Love will find a way oh yeah yeah

In a minute it can change your life

In a moment it can make you right

Love will find a place yeah

If you got one heart you are followin'

One dream keeps you wondering

Love lights your way through the night

One wish keeps you tryin'

What's your silver linin'

Loves lights your way through the night

Everybody needs something to hold on to

Everybody needs something to hold on to

if you got one heart you are followin'

one dream keeps u wondering

love lights your way through the night

One wish keeps you tryin'

What's your silver linin'

Loves lights your way through the night

One wish keeps you tryin'

What's your silver linin'

Loves lights your way through the night

Love will find a way

Love will find a way in your heart