Lirik Lagu One Heart - Celine Dion dan Fakta di Baliknya

(One heart you are following)
You can run and you can begin'
In a place where you don't fit in
Love will find a way ...yeah
When you're down, you can start again
Turn around anything you're in
Love will find a place yeah
If you got one heart you are followin'
One dream keeps you wondering
Love lights your way through the night
One wish keeps you tryin'
What's your silver lining
Loves lights your way through the night
You can fall a thousand time
You can feel like you've lost your mind
Love will find a way oh yeah yeah
In a minute it can change your life
In a moment it can make you right
Love will find a place yeah
If you got one heart you are followin'
One dream keeps you wondering
Love lights your way through the night
One wish keeps you tryin'
What's your silver linin'
Loves lights your way through the night
Everybody needs something to hold on to
Everybody needs something to hold on to
if you got one heart you are followin'
one dream keeps u wondering
love lights your way through the night
One wish keeps you tryin'
What's your silver linin'
Loves lights your way through the night
One wish keeps you tryin'
What's your silver linin'
Loves lights your way through the night
Love will find a way
Love will find a way in your heart
