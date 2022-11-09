Lirik Lagu Could’ve Been You – Hunter Hayes dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Could’ve Been You – Hunter Hayes

I said I love you to a stranger

Someone I didn't know, I didn't know

You've got a thing for sipping danger

And you take it with you everywhere you go

I know I fell fast

I know I fell hard

I know it felt good

Until it fell apart

I got my things when you got a new man

Talking to myself I understand that

I'm lucky 'cause it could've been you

Fucking up all of my plans

Stealing all the time on my hands

(You) want me to want you back but I can't

I'm slipping through your fingers like sand

So much more room in my bed

Out of my house

Yeah, and out of my head

It's true

Now I gotta find somebody new

But I'm lucky 'cause it could've been you

(Yeah, yeah, yeah)

But I'm lucky 'cause it could've been you

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Somebody's gonna show up here someday

Make me forget I ever knew your name

They'll get the best of me

And I'll be in such a better place

You could've been the one in the frame

You could've been the one to break the chain

You could've been the one but too late

I'm counting my stars

Yeah, I'm lucky 'cause it could've been you (you)

Fucking up all of my plans

Stealing all the time on my hands

(You) want me to want you back but I can't

I'm slipping through your fingers like sand