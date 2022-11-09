Lirik Lagu Could’ve Been You – Hunter Hayes dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Could’ve Been You – Hunter Hayes
I said I love you to a stranger
Someone I didn't know, I didn't know
You've got a thing for sipping danger
And you take it with you everywhere you go
I know I fell fast
I know I fell hard
I know it felt good
Until it fell apart
I got my things when you got a new man
Talking to myself I understand that
I'm lucky 'cause it could've been you
Fucking up all of my plans
Stealing all the time on my hands
(You) want me to want you back but I can't
I'm slipping through your fingers like sand
So much more room in my bed
Out of my house
Yeah, and out of my head
It's true
Now I gotta find somebody new
But I'm lucky 'cause it could've been you
(Yeah, yeah, yeah)
But I'm lucky 'cause it could've been you
(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Somebody's gonna show up here someday
Make me forget I ever knew your name
They'll get the best of me
And I'll be in such a better place
You could've been the one in the frame
You could've been the one to break the chain
You could've been the one but too late
I'm counting my stars
Yeah, I'm lucky 'cause it could've been you (you)
Fucking up all of my plans
Stealing all the time on my hands
(You) want me to want you back but I can't
I'm slipping through your fingers like sand
Artikel Pilihan