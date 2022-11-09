Lirik Lagu I Drove All Night - Celine Dion dan Fakta di Baliknya

I Drove All Night - Celine Dion

I had to escape

The city was sticky and cruel

Maybe I should have called you first

But I was dying to get to you

I was dreaming while I drove

The long straight road ahead, uh, huh

Could taste your sweet kisses

Your arms open wide

This fever for you is just burning me up inside

I drove all night to get to you

Is that alright

I drove all night

Crept in your room

Woke you from your sleep

To make love to you

Is that alright

I drove all night

What in this world

Keeps us from falling apart

No matter where I go I hear

The beating of our one heart

I think about you

When the night is cold and dark

No one can move me

The way that you do

Nothing erases this feeling between me and you

I drove all night to get to you

Is that alright

I drove all night

Crept in your room

Woke you from your sleep

To make love to you

Is that alright

I drove all night

I taste your sweet kisses

Your arms open wide

This fever for you is just burning me up inside

I drove all night to get to you

Is that alright

I drove all night

Crept in your room

Is that alright

I drove all night

I drove all night to get to you

Is that alright

I drove all night

Crept in your room

Woke you from your sleep