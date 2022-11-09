Lirik Lagu Heartbreak – Hunter Hayes dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Heartbreak – Hunter Hayes

Another "Almost perfect"

Didn't work but totally worth it

Better to have loved and lost my mind

And lose the nerve to even try

Another conversation

Awkward but the ice is breaking

I've been in shit some relationships

But I remain an optimist

It's not a game I'm playing

It's not a thrill I'm chasing

More like a space I'm saving

And I don't even know your name

But if it gets me to you then it ain't wasted time

With every "so close" I'm closer to the rest of my life

Another bad first date

Another nothing left to say

What I mean is the way I see it

I'm one heartbreak closer to you

(I'm one heartbreak closer to you)

You

Hey baby, can I call you baby, is that okay?

I don't even know you but I can't wait to know you someday

Imagine someday when we look back

I'll thank my past for giving me my future better half

I'm sorry for the time it's taking

But I'ma make it worth the waitin'

And all this wrong love that I learned from

Was just practice for the right one

If it gets me to you then it ain't wasted time

With every "So close" I'm closer to the rest of my life

Another "Just got played"

A shot of bourbon for the pain

What I mean is the way I see it

I'm one heartbreak closer to you

You

It's kind of strange to miss

Someone I haven't met yet

Someone I haven't kissed yet

But I'll go through it all if it

Gets me to you then it ain't wasted time

With every "so close" I'm closer to the rest of my life

Another sad goodbye

Another sleepless night

What I mean is the way I see it

I'm one heartbreak closer to you

(I'm one heartbreak closer to you)

You

You

You

One heartbreak closer to you

