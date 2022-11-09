Lirik Lagu Heartbreak – Hunter Hayes dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Heartbreak – Hunter Hayes
Another "Almost perfect"
Didn't work but totally worth it
Better to have loved and lost my mind
And lose the nerve to even try
Another conversation
Awkward but the ice is breaking
I've been in shit some relationships
But I remain an optimist
It's not a game I'm playing
It's not a thrill I'm chasing
More like a space I'm saving
And I don't even know your name
But if it gets me to you then it ain't wasted time
With every "so close" I'm closer to the rest of my life
Another bad first date
Another nothing left to say
What I mean is the way I see it
I'm one heartbreak closer to you
(I'm one heartbreak closer to you)
You
Hey baby, can I call you baby, is that okay?
I don't even know you but I can't wait to know you someday
Imagine someday when we look back
I'll thank my past for giving me my future better half
I'm sorry for the time it's taking
But I'ma make it worth the waitin'
And all this wrong love that I learned from
Was just practice for the right one
If it gets me to you then it ain't wasted time
With every "So close" I'm closer to the rest of my life
Another "Just got played"
A shot of bourbon for the pain
What I mean is the way I see it
I'm one heartbreak closer to you
You
It's kind of strange to miss
Someone I haven't met yet
Someone I haven't kissed yet
But I'll go through it all if it
Gets me to you then it ain't wasted time
With every "so close" I'm closer to the rest of my life
Another sad goodbye
Another sleepless night
What I mean is the way I see it
I'm one heartbreak closer to you
(I'm one heartbreak closer to you)
You
You
You
One heartbreak closer to you
