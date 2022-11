Lirik Lagu Have You Ever Been in Love - Celine Dion dan Fakta di Baliknya

Have You Ever Been in Love - Celine Dion

Have you ever been in love?

You could touch the moonlight.

When your heart is shooting stars,

You're holding heaven in your arms.

Have you ever been so in love?

Have you ever walked on air?

Ever felt like you were dreaming?

When you never thought it could,

But it really feels that good.

Have you ever been so in love?

Have you ever been in love?

You could touch the moonlight.

When your heart is shooting stars,

You're holding heaven in your arms.

Have you ever been in love?

Have you?

The time I spent

Waiting for something

That was heaven-sent

When you find it, don't let go

I know

Have you ever said a prayer

And found that it was answered?

All my hope has been restored

And I ain't looking anymore

Have you ever been so in love?

Have you?

Some place that you ain't leaving

Somewhere you're gonna stay

When you finally found the meaning

Have you ever felt this way?

The time I spent

Waiting for something

That was heaven-sent

When you find it, don't let go

I know

'Cause have you ever been in love?

So in love

You can touch the moonlight

You can even reach the stars

Doesn't matter near or far

Have you ever been so in love?