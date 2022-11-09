Lirik Lagu Tunnel Vision – Justin Timberlake dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tunnel Vision – Justin Timberlake

I know you like it, I know you like it

I know you like it, I know you like it

I know you like it, I know you like it

I know you like it, I know you like it

I know you like it, I know you like it

I know you like it, I know you like it

I know you like it, I know you like it

I know you like it, I know you like it

Don't know why but girl

I'm feeling close to you, maybe it's this ocean view

I'm so emotional, and all these stars been dancing on my head

Too long, too long, too long

I wrote a song for you, I wanna sing to you

But every time I'm close to you, the words wanna come out, but I forget

It's so strong, it's so strong, it's so strong

It might seem like I'm catching something. That's because it's true

I can't deny it, and I won't try it but I think that you know

I look around and everything I see is beautiful 'cause all I see is you

And I can't deny it and I stand by it, and I won't hide it anymore

A crowded room anywhere, a million people around, all I see is you there

Everything just disappears, disappears, disappears, disappears

Yeah a million people in a crowded room

But my camera lenses only been set to zoom

And it all becomes so clear, becomes so clear, becomes so clear

I got that tunnel vision for you

I got that tunnel vision for you

I got that tunnel vision for you

I got that tunnel vision, I only see you

I got that tunnel vision for you

I got that tunnel vision for you

I got that tunnel vision for you

I got that tunnel vision, I only see you

Now that I know the truth, what am I supposed to do?

Changing up and breaking all my rules ever since we met

I'm so gone, I'm so gone, I'm so gone

Just like a movie shoot, I'm zooming in on you

Everything is extra, and the background just fades into the set

As we ride off into the sun

It might seem like I'm catching something. That's because it's true

I can't deny it, and I won't try it but I think that you know

I look around and everything I see is beautiful 'cause all I see is you

And I can't deny it and I stand by it, and I won't hide it anymore

A crowded room anywhere, a million people around, all I see is you there

Everything just disappears, disappears, disappears, disappears

Yeah a million people in a crowded room

But my camera lenses only been set to zoom

And it all becomes so clear, becomes so clear, becomes so clear