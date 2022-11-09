Lirik Lagu Tunnel Vision – Justin Timberlake dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tunnel Vision – Justin Timberlake
I know you like it, I know you like it
Don't know why but girl
I'm feeling close to you, maybe it's this ocean view
I'm so emotional, and all these stars been dancing on my head
Too long, too long, too long
I wrote a song for you, I wanna sing to you
But every time I'm close to you, the words wanna come out, but I forget
It's so strong, it's so strong, it's so strong
It might seem like I'm catching something. That's because it's true
I can't deny it, and I won't try it but I think that you know
I look around and everything I see is beautiful 'cause all I see is you
And I can't deny it and I stand by it, and I won't hide it anymore
A crowded room anywhere, a million people around, all I see is you there
Everything just disappears, disappears, disappears, disappears
Yeah a million people in a crowded room
But my camera lenses only been set to zoom
And it all becomes so clear, becomes so clear, becomes so clear
I got that tunnel vision for you
Now that I know the truth, what am I supposed to do?
Changing up and breaking all my rules ever since we met
I'm so gone, I'm so gone, I'm so gone
Just like a movie shoot, I'm zooming in on you
Everything is extra, and the background just fades into the set
As we ride off into the sun
